Prepare this delicious carrot cake at home today (recipe inside)

Winter months are all about good food and better appetite. For baking enthusiasts, it is a good time to experiment with new recipes and decadent desserts. Around this time of the year, carrots are in demand, because you can prepare so many things with them. In keeping with this, here is an interesting and delicious dessert recipe, courtesy of home chef Nivedita Gangay: eggless spiced carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

Learn all about the recipe here.

Ingredients

For the cake

– 1 cup of all-purpose flour/wheat flour

– ½ cup granulated sugar

– ¼ cup brown sugar (If you don’t have brown sugar, use 3/4 cup of regular granulated sugar)

– ½ cup oil/melted butter

– ⅓ cup of milk

– 1 tsp vinegar

– 1 tsp baking powder

– ½ tsp baking soda

– 1 + ½ cup of shredded carrots

– ⅓ cup chopped walnuts/pecans

– 2 tbsp raisins (optional)

For the spice mix

– 1 tsp cinnamon powder

– ½ tsp nutmeg powder

– ½ tsp ginger powder

– One pinch salt

For the cream cheese frosting

– 300 g of cream cheese

– 150 g of softened butter

– 2 cups of powdered sugar

– 2 tsp of vanilla essence

– 3 tbsp of orange zest (optional)

Directions:

For making the cake

1. Shred carrots and set them aside. Do not drain water from them.

2. Make buttermilk: Mix milk with vinegar and set aside for 15 minutes.

3. In a large bowl, add regular sugar and oil/melted butter. Mix well using a hand whisk — do not use an electric beater.

4. Add buttermilk and mix well, it may curdle slightly, but that is absolutely fine.

5. In the same bowl, sieve the flour, baking soda, baking powder and spice blend. Mix till well combined.

{Note that at this stage, the mix will get a little stiff (almost dough-like). Don’t use any added moisture as this is how it is supposed to be; the moisture from carrots will loosen it while baking}

6. In the cake batter, add shredded carrots, chopped walnuts/pecan nuts and raisins.

7. Mix well and transfer to a greased 6 inch round tin.

8. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 180 degrees for 25-30 minutes, or till a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

9. Cool the baked cake and run a knife around the edges before removing it from cake tin.

Making the cream cheese frosting

1. Using an electric beater, whisk softened** butter and cream cheese till they are fluffy and well combined.

(** To soften, keep the cream cheese and butter in a warm place overnight or until they turn soft. Do not melt the butter or cream cheese)

2. Add one cup of powdered sugar, vanilla essence and orange zest. Whisk again.

3. Add another cup of powdered sugar and continue whisking (while scrapping the sides of the bowl) till the cream cheese frosting is soft and spreadable.

Spread the frosting on the cake and enjoy!

