Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Tonight, try these healthy oats fudge brownies to satiate your sweet tooth

This recipe is healthy, tasty and all things good! Would you like to try?

browniesCheck out delicious fudgy oat brownies recipe. (Pic source: Pexels)

If brownies are what make you go weak in the knees, then you ought to try this decadent baked oats fudge brownie recipe by Chef Shilarna Vaze. The recipe uses healthy ingredients like oats, flaxseeds, and coconut milk, making sure to provide you with nutrition along with a palate-pleasing taste.

Calling these brownies, “Delish brekkie, snack, dessert, whatever you want it to be”, she said that they are super healthy. Breaking down all the good ingredients this recipe contains, she wrote: “Good fats — coconut milk and peanut butter; fantastic protein — peanuts, flax seed; fibre — oats; superfood — if you use cacao/chocolate (yes, I just called good chocolate a superfood, it makes you feel super)”.

In the recipe, Vaze uses self-made zanutella that can be swapped with regular peanut butter and chocolate chips in this recipe.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chinu/ Shilarna Vaze (@chefchinuvaze)

Check out the healthy brownie oats fudge recipe:

INGREDIENTS

Brownies:

2 cups coconut milk
1/2 cup maple syrup/ date syrup/ coconut nectar/ raw sugar
1/3 cup Zanutella or peanut butter
2 cups rolled oats
1/4 cup Dutch process cocoa or cacao powder (cacao will be slightly more bitter, but I love it)
1 tsp baking powder
1 tbsp flaxseed powder
pinch of salt
1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)
1/4 cup dark chocolate chips (add these if you are using plain peanut butter and not Zanutella)
Baking pan – 6” x 9”

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 180 degrees C
2. Add all wet ingredients to a bowl and mix. Then add the dry ingredients and mix.
3. Add a few chocolate chips on top as garnish.
4. Pour into baking pan and bake for 40 minutes (or until set).
5. Store in the fridge and reheat when you want to eat!

Would you like to begin Fri-yay on a sweet note!?

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 21:40 IST
How artist Meena Yadav’s works celebrate the ‘Tranquility of Nature’ and its many forms
