Love biscuit cake? Here’s how you can make it without an oven

Quarantine is the perfect time to master your inner chef. (Photo: Getty) Quarantine is the perfect time to master your inner chef. (Photo: Getty)

A quick scroll on the various social media platforms is enough evidence to show how a lot of people have put on their chefs hat and are experimenting in the kitchen during the lockdown. So we also thought of adding some sweetness to our day by preparing a cake. But since we did not have much time on our hands we opted for something simple yet delicious. And we did not even require an oven!

READ| Mira Rajput made a marble cake; check out the recipe

A while back, we had written about how you can bake a cake in a pan and also a mug, which takes barely two minutes. Today, we will tell you how you can make a biscuit cake for which all you need is just three ingredients.

So what are you waiting for? Scroll down to know more.

Ingredients:

2 packets – Chocolate biscuits

1 tbsp – Baking powder

1 cup – Milk

Nuts/Choco chips (optional)

READ| Perfect your bake with these simple tips

Steps:

*In an idli cooker add 3 glasses of water and let it heat up for 10 minutes.

*In a mixer jar, put the biscuits and grind until they turn into a fine powder. Transfer the powdered biscuits to a medium-sized bowl.

*Add half a cup of milk to the powder and mix it until it becomes a thick batter. Once done, add the other half of the cup and mix it thoroughly.

*Take a cake tin and grease it with butter. Meanwhile, add a tablespoon of baking powder to the batter and transfer it to the greased tin.

*Top it with nuts of your choice or choco chips (optional). Now place the tin inside the heated idli cooker. Ensure that the tin is half immersed in water.

*Let it sit for 25 minutes on medium flame. Now insert a toothpick to check if it comes out clean. If it does, it is time to let the cake tin cool down so that you can transfer it to your plate and enjoy!

What are you baking this quarantine?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd