Looking for summer drinks? Try out this cinnamon cold brew coffee

Try out this refreshing iced coffee sweetened with the flavours of brown sugar and cinnamon. (Source: getty/thinkstock Images) Try out this refreshing iced coffee sweetened with the flavours of brown sugar and cinnamon. (Source: getty/thinkstock Images)

Drinking hot masala tea or regular coffee can be taxing during summers, but the desire to enjoy a brew stays with us. Thanks to so many food trends like Dalgona coffee or vegan coffee or ayurvedic tea decoctions, we have been introduced to multiple beverages during this lockdown period.

While you can rely on vegan milk options for making flavoursome coffee drinks, adding simple spices as cinnamon or cardamom can also be used to flavour black coffee. The best part of this cold coffee brew recipe is that you can make it in a batch and store for a week, if not more. This is also a diabetes-friendly brew as you can use natural sweeteners to make it. Refreshing iced coffee sweetened with the flavours of brown sugar and cinnamon sounds divine, doesn’t it?

Cinnamon dolce cold brew by Lavazza India

Ingredients

For the cinnamon dolce coffee syrup:

1/2 cup – Light brown sugar or

1/3 cup – maple syrup or honey

1/2 cup – water

1 – Cinnamon stick

Few ice or coffee ice cubes

Method

* For the cinnamon dolce coffee syrup add all ingredients to a small saucepan and set over medium heat.

* Cook, stirring occasionally until heated through and the sugar has dissolved about 5 minutes.

* Remove from heat and let sit for 15 minutes. Remove the cinnamon stick. Keep refrigerated in an airtight container for a few hours until it’s cold. You can store the potion for up to a week.

* Fill a tall glass with ice cubes. Add concentrated coffee powder or instant coffee, 2 tablespoons of cinnamon dolce syrup (add less or more depending on your preference), and a half and a half to the desired point of creaminess.

* Drop in a straw and serve.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd