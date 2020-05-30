Looking for breakfast ideas? Try this oats and chia seeds parfait today

Bored with regualr breakfast? Try this delicious chocolaty parfait. (PR handout) Bored with regualr breakfast? Try this delicious chocolaty parfait. (PR handout)

Making breakfast every day is really a task, especially when you are juggling with 10 other things at the same time. But skipping on breakfast is also not something that you should be doing. According to a study, published in the journal PLOS Biology, the human body’s daily biological clock and sleep cycle regulates how the food is metabolised. According to researchers, this study has important implications for eating habits, suggesting that a daily fast between the evening meal and breakfast may optimise weight management.

Keeping that in mind, we have brought a really delectable, chocolatey yet healthy oats and chia seed breakfast recipe. The goodness of fibre in oats and healthy fats and omega 3 in chia seeds will make this breakfast super nutritious for you. So let’s dive right in.

Oats and chia seed parfait by Fabelle chocolates

Ingredient

2 tbsp – Dark Chocolate

2 tbsp – Oats

2 tbsp – Chia seeds

1 cup – Milk

3- 4 – Saffron

2 tbsp – Honey

1 pinch – Cinnamon powder

5 – Almond (Chopped)

8 tbsp – Water

Method

* Soak the chia seeds in warm water for 20 minutes in a bowl.

* In a second bowl, pour hot milk over oats and saffron and let it soak for 15 minutes.

* To arrange the parfait, take a glass or bowl. Spoon half of the soaked oats at the bottom. Drizzle a little honey.

* Add grated chocolate shavings. Then layer with soaked chia seeds.

* Again, place a layer of oats. Drizzle honey. Sprinkle cinnamon powder.

* Add soaked chia seeds and finally the chocolate shavings layer.

* Garnish with chopped almonds.

