Looking for an evening appetizer? Try this potato lollipop recipe

With the weather turning colder every day, the evenings deserve tasty preparations of your favourite snacks. And what better than potatoes to serve as quick starters for when you are feeling increasingly hungry? This evening, as you sit down with your favourite film/web series, make sure you first prepare this delectable recipe.

Here is a step-by-step explanation of what you need to do, courtesy of YouTube channel Rajshri Food. Read on.

Things you need:

1 cup – Potato, boiled and grated

1 small – Onion, chopped

¼ cup – Fresh bread crumbs

1 tbsp – Ginger garlic paste

¼ tsp – Red chili powder

1 tsp – Coriander powder

1 tsp – Roasted cumin powder

1 tsp – Chaat masala

Salt to taste

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

For outside coating:

2 tbsp – Maida

3 tbsp – Water

½ cup – breadcrumbs

Toothpicks/thin breadsticks

Preparation

* Take a bowl and add the potatoes, onion, green chilies, red chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, chaat masala, lime juice, ginger garlic paste, refined flour, breadcrumbs, and salt, and mix thoroughly.

* Also add refined flour to ensure that it does not become lumpy.

* Add some bread crumbs, and then make small balls of the mixture and roll them lightly.

* Keep in mind that the potato balls have to be dunked in bread crumbs once again before they are fried.

* Heat some oil in a vessel, and add the balls to fry them on high flame.

* Stir gently.

* Once they turn golden brown, scoop them out and place them on a tissue paper.

* Before serving, poke with a toothpick so as to make them appear like lollipops.

* Your crispy evening snack is ready to be devoured!

What do you think about this recipe?

