Bring on the long weekend mood with this colourful, easy recipe

A long weekend demands good family time and some good food. While all of us are spending the majority of our time at home these days owing to the pandemic, many of us are missing out on spending some good quality time. Festivals like Eid are best spent with family and paired with mouth-watering delicacies. So, gear up to try the easy recipe of Poached Chicken Breast along with some yummy sides.
The recipe from chef Vicky Ratnani is worth your time.
Here’s what he had to say. “Lighten up you day with some good tasty, colourful food.”
Poached Chicken Breast
Ingredients
2 each – Skinless boneless chicken breast
1 no – Onion sliced
1 no – Carrots peeled, sliced
2 no – Bay leaf
2 sprigs – Thyme
2-3 no – Garlic cloves
1 small piece – Ginger, sliced
Few coriander stems few
2-3 – Orange slices
2 each – Cinnamon, cloves, black cardamom
1l – Water
15g – Butter
Method
*In a shallow pan, add water. Add all the ingredients to the water except the chicken breasts.
*Simmer low for five minutes.
*Gently tip the chicken breasts into the liquid to poach slowly for 12 minutes. Add salt to taste.
*Remove the chicken breasts and rest until plate up.
*Reduce the stock to 1/10th. Strain and reserve.
*Add the strained stock in a pan, bring it to a boil, whisk in the butter to make an emulsion for the chicken.
Roasted Pumpkin Purée
Ingredients
250g – Pumpkin, peeled cut into chunks
1tbsp – Olive oil
2-3 no – Garlic cloves
1tsp – Paprika powder
1/2tsp – Black pepper
A pinch – Nutmeg
1tsp – Rosemary
Method
*Preheat the oven to 190.
*Mix all the above ingredients in a clean bowl.
*Season to taste. Transfer on to an oven tray and roast for 25 minutes.
*Cool and puree.
Options – you can add two tablespoons of milk/cream to get a rich puree.
Mango Tomato Salsa
Ingredients
1/3 cup – Mango cubes
1/3 cup – Tomato cherry, cut into 4
1/3 cup – Green bell pepper cubes
1tbsp – Spring onions, chopped
1 each – Green chilli, chopped
Salt, pepper to taste
1/2 lemon – Juice
1tsp – Coriander, freshly chopped
3 leaves – Basil, shredded
1tbsp – Extra virgin olive oil
Method
*Toss all of the above in a bowl. Season to taste. Chill until needed.
Would you like to try it out?
