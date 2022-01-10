‘That is too much’: London restaurant’s stuffed duck neck dish invites mixed reactions from netizens

The Internet is filled with people’s experiments with various foods. And just when you thought it couldn’t get more bizarre, a famous London seafood restaurant is now serving stuffed duck neck!

Westerns Laundry, a seafood restaurant located in Drayton Park, London, sent the internet into a frenzy when they shared a photo of a stuffed duck neck, served on a platter.

Explaining their motive behind serving the dish, they wrote, “We like to honour the lives of the animals we cook with by using all their parts. Too much waste is created in our industry by buying prized cuts and discard the rest of the animal.”

The picture of the stuffed duck neck dish, as expected, instantly went viral, inviting mixed reactions from netizens. While a few defended the dish, others were left perplexed.

“Yum,” Dale Osborne, a London-based chef, commented.

However, another user wrote, “No that is too much.”

“I find this dish reminds me of all the suffering inflicted on animals by me and all humans in the name of ‘fashion’. I try my hardest to avoid meat. Maybe this has finally convinced me to not even eat on a Sunday. (sic),” a user tweeted.

Another user explained that stuffed duck (or goose) is not a new dish. “It’s been part of French south-western gastronomy for aeons.”

Stuffed duck (or goose) neck is not a new thing at all – it’s been part of French south-western gastronomy for aeons. And it certainly doesn’t look like that when it is served…It’s just shock tactics from the Western Laundry (which offers beautiful food, by the way). — Philippe Auclair (@PhilippeAuclair) January 8, 2022

