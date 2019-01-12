Happy Lohri 2019: Lip-smacking recipes to make your Lohri celebrations special

Lohri is a popular Punjabi festival observed to commemorate the passing of winter solstice and welcome the sun’s journey to the northern hemisphere. During this occasion, bonfires, folk dances and scrumptious meals make for an important part of the festivity.

Advertising

To be celebrated on Sunday, January 13 this year, here are a few mouth-watering recipes that you can cook on this day and spread joy among your near and dear ones.

Paneer gravy and gur ki roti

By Corporate Chef Pawan Bisht at Mango Kitchen and Bar & Verandah, Delhi

Ingredients

250–300 g — Diced paneer (cottage cheese)

1 1/2 cup — Water

1/2 tsp — Cumin seeds

1/2 tsp — Turmeric

1/2 tsp — Red chili powder

1/2 tsp — Garam masala

2 tsp — Malai or cream

2 tsp — Ghee

Handfull Fresh coriander (chopped)

Fried red chili for garnish

Salt to taste

Ingredients for gravy masala:

Advertising

2-3 ripe — Fresh chopped tomatoes

2 medium size — Onion (chopped)

1 tsp — Ginger (chopped)

2 — Garlic clove (chopped)

2-3 — Black peppercorn

1 medium size — Cinnamon stick

1 tsp — Coriander seeds

Method

* Take a blender and add all the ingredients under the gravy masala section and make a paste out of it.

* Put a pan on slow gas range and add ghee to it.

* Once the ghee is heated add the cumin seeds and once they splutter then add the masala paste to it.

* Saute for 8- 10 minutes till the oil separates from the paste.

* Now add all the dry powder spices- turmeric, red chili powder, garam masala.

* Let the dry masala cook and then add the cream.

* Now add the water and let it simmer for some time.

* At the end add the paneer cubes and cook for further 1 or 2 minutes.

* Don’t cook for longer time otherwise the paneer will become hard.

* Adjust seasoning and serve hot with rice, gur ki roti etc.

For gur ki roti

Ingredients

1/2 cup — Grated jaggery

2 tsp — Water

1 cup — Whole wheat flour

1 tsp — Fennel seeds

1 tsp — Ghee

Method

* Take a bowl and add water and grated jaggery to it. Let the jaggery dissolve in it.

* In another bowl, add flour, fennel seeds and ghee.

* Once the jaggery is dissolved add the flour mixture in it.

* Knead well and let it rest for 5 minutes.

* The dough will be sticky because of jaggery.

* With the help of rolling pin, make small size roti out of it.

* Now put these small rotis on a hot tawa.

* Apply ghee and cook till done well.

* Serve hot with the paneer ki sabzi.

Kurmure Laddoo

by Corporate Chef, Vaibhav Bhargava at The Drunken Botanist

Ingredients

125g — Roasted peanuts (shelled)

250 g — Parmal rice (cooked)

250 g — Nalin Gur (jaggery)

250 ml — Water

125 g — Dry coconut flakes

6-7 no. — Choti elaichi/cardamom (powdered)

Method

* Boil jaggery in water to form a thick syrup. To check for the right consistency, add a few drops of the syrup into water — it should solidify immediately.

* Now add roasted peanuts, rice, cardamom powder and dry coconut flakes. Stir gently.

* Allow the mixture to cool for few minutes. Smear your palms with a little ghee to roll out balls.

Pinni

By Shruti Kumbla, Senior Nutritionist, Pristine Organics

Ingredients

1/2 cup — Mixed millet flour

1/4 cup — Ragi flour

1/4 cup — Besan

1/4 cup — Cashew nuts,

1/4 cup Almonds, Walnuts

2 tsp — Sesame seeds (roasted)

1/4 tsp — Cardamom powder

1/2 cup — Jaggery

1/2 cup — Ghee

Method

* Roast all the flours separately till a fine aroma emanates. Keep aside to cool.

* Roast all the nuts in ghee and coarsely grind it.

* In a pan, add ghee and add all the flours and mix well. Add ground nuts, roasted sesame seeds and make an even mixture. Keep it aside.

* In a pan, add jaggery with 2-3 tbsp of water. Heat till it dissolves. Add the roasted flours to the jaggery liquid and mix well.

* Make small ladoos once the mixture cools down.

Pindi Chole

By Punjabi by Nature

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups — Kabuli chana

1 tsp — Dried pomegranate seeds

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp — Turmeric powder

2 tsp — Coriander seeds

1 1/2 tsp — Red chilli powder

1/2 tsp — Dry mango powder

1 tsp — Garlic paste

1 1/2 tsp — Cumin seeds

2 — Onions (chopped)

1 tsp — Ginger paste

2 tsp — Cumin powder

2 tsp — Coriander powder

2 — Medium tomatoes

4-5 — Green chillies

1 tsp — Garam masala

4 tsp — Ghee

Method

* Firstly, take chana and soak it in a bowl. Add salt and cook till soft.

*Then, dry roast anardana, coriander seeds, half the turmeric powder, half the red chilli powder, amchur and powder to prepare channa masala. Afterward, heat three tablespoons ghee in a kadai.

* Add one teaspoon cumin seeds and sauté till it changes colour. Later on, add onions and sauté till golden.

* Add ginger paste, garlic paste, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and continue to fry.

* Add boiled chana, salt, and mix. Meanwhile, heat one tablespoon ghee in a pan, add the remaining cumin seeds and tomatoes. Add green chillies and a little salt and toss.

* Stir and press the tomatoes lightly. Add a little water and cook for two minutes. Add to the chana along with chole masala and garam masala.

* Lastly, mix it well and cook for fifteen to twenty minutes on low heat. Serve hot.

Gajar ka Halwa

By Kiskey Whiskey, Agra

Ingredients

1 kg — Carrots

2 tsp — Pure Ghee

1/2 tsp — Sugar

1 litre — Milk

25 gm — Cashewnuts (chopped)

25 gm — Raisins

Method

* Boil carrots and mix milk in a pan. Cook on low flame.

* Stirring occasionally, cook until the milk has evaporated.

* Add sugar and stir. Sugar would release a lot of moisture.

* Cook until half the moisture evaporates.

* Add the ghee and stir well until halwa thickens.

Advertising

* Garnish gajar ka halwa with nuts and raisins and serve hot.