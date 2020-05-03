Lockdown recipes: Make this 10-minute aloo bhujiya at home

You too must try this really simple no-fuss recipe. (Photo by Shalini Rajani) You too must try this really simple no-fuss recipe. (Photo by Shalini Rajani)

As we enter the fifth week of lockdown, we have begun to contemplate life after this period. We all have our set of learnings and promises to keep once we are out of this pandemic. Lessons which otherwise would have never been a part of our knowledge bank.

We lost two legends from Bollywood within a week and 2020 has not been great so far. However, there are lessons of self-realisations multiple times each day.

From our insignificant existence to accepting things we never imagined, life is teaching us the effortless art of being patient, no matter what. I wonder, are we growing into better humans? If that’s the case, let me tell you, it’s time to be happy and thankful. While a lot has been lost, there’s a lot that has been gained too. Newer and better things have come up too.

I never expected minimalism to be my newfound love. Each resource is used judiciously and food wastage seems no less than a crime. We are now more aware, sensible, calmer and on many occasions, even thankful.

Before lockdown, grocery shopping was impulsive, excessive and unplanned. After lockdown, the effort is to minimise visits to shops. And in that attempt, I decided to make my little one happy with her favourite ‘aloo bhujiya’ at home. It is a quick dry snack made with gram flour (besan) and boiled potatoes.

Apart from the proud feeling of no plastic packaging, no taste enhancers and citric acid involved, it really made my daughter happy and satiated. When she came up to say “thank you mumma, you are too good”, it made me feel like the perfect storybook mom.

You too must try this really simple no-fuss recipe. If you have boiled potatoes and gram flour at home, this will take just 10 minutes. Read more for the step by step recipe and the joys it can bring to your family during lockdown.

SAVOURY ALOO BHUJIYA

Ingredients:

· 1.5 cups – Gram flour (besan)

· 2-3 – Medium sized boiled potatoes

· ¼ tsp – Dried mint leaves powder

· ¼ tsp – Turmeric

· ½ tsp – Cumin powder

· ½ tsp – Garam masala

· ¼ tsp – Raw mango powder (amchoor)

· Black salt to taste

· 2 tsp – Oil

· Oil for frying

Method:

1. In a deep bowl, peel and grate all boiled potatoes.

2. Add gram flour, a teaspoon of oil and all the spices and salt. Mix everything well with hands and knead it into a fine dough. Please note that under any circumstances, do not add water.

3. The dough will be sticky initially but if you grease your hands, it will be easier to handle.

4. Now take the kitchen press (stainless steel device used for making Indian snacks like murukku, sev, farsan and gathiya) and grease it well from inside including the small holed sieve. Now stuff a part of the dough in the kitchen press and close it properly.

5. Further, press and spread the bhujiya into hot oil, forming a circle. Make sure you do not overlap.

6. Flip it over after a few seconds, and allow it cook on medium flame from both sides till golden brown.

7. Once done, drain excess oil and transfer it to a kitchen towel.

8. Once cooled, crush the fried bhujiya into small smaller pieces.

9. Store it in an air-tight container.

10. Enjoy with your tea and even with your regular snacks and meals.

During lockdown, we are spending most of our time indoors. It is a good idea to step into your kitchen and make something quick and yummy to surprise your loved ones. I am super excited for my upcoming e-book on no-fuss lockdown recipes and should be able to tell you more about it next Sunday.

Till then, stay safe and let’s continue to cook up happiness through food.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.

