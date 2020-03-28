Don’t while away your lockdown time, toss up authentic Maharashtrian delicacies

Relish authentic flavours from Maharashtrian cuisine. Relish authentic flavours from Maharashtrian cuisine.

The culinary legacy of Maharashtra is not just diverse but rich and unique too. The authentic flavours of the region are a good mix of spice and sweetness. If you have been planning to revisit some traditional recipes, the lockdown is a good time to do so. Executive chef Dinesh Mhatre, At The Brasserie, Hilton Mumbai International Airport shared these easy to make recipes at home.

Murgh Poha Biryani

Murgh Poha Biryani

Ingredients

500g – Chicken

250g – Poha

80g – Ghee

30g – Whole garam masala

100g – Sliced onion

60g – Ginger garlic paste

50g – Slit green chillies

100ml – Chicken stock

200g – Thick sliced potatoes

Method

*Marinate the chicken with ginger garlic paste, salt, garam masala, yellow chilli powder.

*Put chicken, sliced potato on tandoor skewers and medium cook.

*Take a heavy bottom pan, pour ghee and whole spices, slit green chillies, and sliced onion.

*Sauté the onion nicely, then add medium cooked chicken.

*Pour the chicken stock.

*Cook chicken and then add sautéed dry poha.

*Cover the pan with silver foil and keep it for 10 minutes for the dum.

*Serve the biryani hot.

Peas Modak

Peas Modak

Ingredients

For stuffing

200g – Fresh green peas

80g – Finely chopped onion

5g – Hing powder

10g – Cumin seeds

10g – Chopped green chilli

10g – Chopped ginger

20g – Oil

80g – Fresh coconut

For modak dough

1 cup – Water

1/4tsp – Salt

1/2tsp – Ghee

1 cup – Fine Basmati rice flour

Method

Stuffing

*Take oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, chillies and onion

*Sauté till golden-coloured.

*Add hing powder, and mashed green peas and sauté nicely.

*Finish with fresh grated coconut.

For Modak

*In another kadhai, boil one cup water, salt and ghee.

*Turn off the flame and add one cup fine basmati rice flour.

*Mix the flour well with water. Do not worry if the dough is dry.

*Cover and allow to rest for 3-5 minutes.

*Now transfer the rice flour mixture into a large mixing bowl.

*When the flour is still hot, knead with your hand. Sprinkle water if required to form a smooth and soft dough. Pinch a small lemon sized ball and flatten it.

*With the help of both thumbs, start pressing the edges and create a dent in the centre. Slowly press from edges till it forms a cup.

*Start creating pleats with your index finger and thumb. Now scoop a tablespoon of the prepared peas stuffing. Get the pleats together to form a bundle. Close the top by pinching and making it pointed. Place the modak in a steamer leaving gaps in between.

*Cover and steam the modak for 20 minutes or till the shiny texture appears on them. Modaks are ready to be served

Bharli Vangi

Bharli Vangi

Ingredients

100g – Small baingan

80g – Grated coconut

50g – Crushed peanut

20g – Jaggery

10g – Chopped chilly

10g – Chopped ginger

10g – Chopped coriander

30g – Chopped onion

15g – Ginger garlic paste

10g – Dhaniya powder

10g – Jeera powder

10g – Haldi powder

10g – Chilli powder

15g – Garam masala powder

5g – Curry leaves

Method

Stuffing for baingan

*Slit baingan into four. Take grated coconut, crushed peanut, jaggery, chopped chilly, chopped ginger, chopped dhaniya, and salt. Mix it; stuff it in the baingan. Roast the baingan in an oven.

For gravy

*Make coconut paste

*In a pan, pour oil. Add curry leaves and chopped onion.

*Sauté it a little and put ginger garlic paste, sauté it further.

*Put all the masala powders and cook it nicely.

*Add the coconut paste and cook it further.

*Add the baingan in the gravy and check the seasoning before serving.

