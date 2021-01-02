Lizzo celebrates being vegan for six months in latest video

Lizzo shared a video in which she is seen making vegan protein shake. (Source: lizzobeeating/Instagram)

American singer Lizzo, who was recently slammed for following a 10-day smoothie cleanse regime, took to TikTok to celebrate being vegan for the past six months.

The Truth Hurts singer went on to appreciate how she was before and after the switch. As part of the video, she shared a throwback clip of her making a doughnut milkshake around the beginning of the lockdown.

“Hey so I found this video of me from the beginning of quarantine making what looks like a stale doughnut, pound cake, milkshake type concoction,” the Cuz I love You singer shared.

“This is from a whirlwind tour and year, and after being seven years vegetarian, going back to eating all animal products,” she added.

The Grammy winner then switched to a video showing the present, in which she is seen making vegan protein shake.

“I’m happy both ways and right now, this is what’s bringing me joy,” the 32-year-old singer said.

“I’m still that happy girl, loving myself and loving my body,” Lizzo expressed as she switched to a clip of her posing in lingerie from Rihanna’s label Savage x Fenty.

“Love yourself at all stages in your life because you are who you are,” she further emphasised.

