scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Latest news

This colourful ice cream ball trend is going viral; check it out

They are tiny ice cream balls, in different colours or Little Moons as they are being called

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 11, 2021 2:10:21 pm
ice cream ballIce cream balls called Little Moons are available in different flavours. (Source: japancentre/Instagram)

Food enthusiasts have come up with several trends of late, from ‘Tea bomb’ to ‘Tsunami cake’, and it seems like they are not going to stop anytime soon.

As food lovers continue to experiment, another trend has emerged on social media. They are tiny ice cream balls, in different colours or Little Moons as they are being called.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lottie 🎀 (@lottiedoeslife_)

Little Moons are actually derived from an old Japanese dessert that has only become popular now, thanks to social media. The dessert is shaped like a round ball made with ice cream and mochi, a traditional Japanese steamed rice cake made with sugar and cornstarch.

Also Read |Shilpa Shetty treats Shamita to latest viral cake trend on her birthday; watch video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Little Moons (@littlemoonsmochi)

Little Moons are made in different flavours like chocolate, coconut, mango, green tea, vanilla, pistachio, matcha and many more. According to social media posts, one is expected to wait for five minutes before eating them.

Little Moons are gluten-free and do not contain artificial flavours. They are chewy and elastic in texture and is reportedly getting really popular in Europe.

Excited to try this new trend?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

promise day, promise day 2019, happy promise day, happy promise day 2019
Check out these Happy Promise Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X