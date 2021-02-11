This colourful ice cream ball trend is going viral; check it out

Ice cream balls called Little Moons are available in different flavours. (Source: japancentre/Instagram)

Food enthusiasts have come up with several trends of late, from ‘Tea bomb’ to ‘Tsunami cake’, and it seems like they are not going to stop anytime soon.

As food lovers continue to experiment, another trend has emerged on social media. They are tiny ice cream balls, in different colours or Little Moons as they are being called.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lottie 🎀 (@lottiedoeslife_)

Little Moons are actually derived from an old Japanese dessert that has only become popular now, thanks to social media. The dessert is shaped like a round ball made with ice cream and mochi, a traditional Japanese steamed rice cake made with sugar and cornstarch.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty treats Shamita to latest viral cake trend on her birthday; watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Moons (@littlemoonsmochi)

Little Moons are made in different flavours like chocolate, coconut, mango, green tea, vanilla, pistachio, matcha and many more. According to social media posts, one is expected to wait for five minutes before eating them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 📍Stirling / Reviews & Recipes (@kluelesslittlekook)

Little Moons are gluten-free and do not contain artificial flavours. They are chewy and elastic in texture and is reportedly getting really popular in Europe.

Excited to try this new trend?