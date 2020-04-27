Check out Lisa Haydon’s easy bread recipe here

The actor posted an ‘alternative recipe’ for those who have run out of bread. (Photo: Lisa Haydon/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) The actor posted an ‘alternative recipe’ for those who have run out of bread. (Photo: Lisa Haydon/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Looks like most of B-town has put on its chef’s hat and is busy cooking and baking, right from Mira Rajput and Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone and Lisa Haydon. After sharing recipe for red velvet cake, the Queen actor is back with an easy bread recipe, perfect for those who may have run out of one. But this recipe is worth a try even if you have bread at home, as nothing tastes better than a fresh, home-baked bread. Check it out below.

ALSO READ | Bored at home? Learn how to bake a cake in a pan

Neena Gupta baked an orange cake, here’s how you can bake one too

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Yeast

2.5 cups – Warm water

1/3 cup – Oil (preferably olive oil)

3 tbsp – Sugar

1 tbsp – Salt

6.5 cups – Flour (opt for whole wheat flour)

Steps

*Preheat the oven to 180-degree Celsius.

*In a small bowl add activated yeast and 1/2 cup warm water. Cover and let it sit for 10 minutes.

*Next, in a large bowl take 2 cups of hot water and mix olive oil along with sugar and salt.

You can also make carrot cake like Janhvi Kapoor; try this recipe

*To this, add three full cups of whole wheat flour and a bit of all-purpose flour (to make it softer). It is now time to add the risen yeast; make sure it is big and foamy.

*Once the yeast is added, add another 3.5 cups of flour and keep kneading the dough. (Add extra flour in case the dough is sticky and wet.)

*Give it the shape of your choice.

*Put it in the microwave for 45 minutes at 180-degree Celsius.

Allow it to cool down and serve!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd