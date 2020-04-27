Check out Lisa Haydon’s easy bread recipe here

Looks like most of B-town has put on its chef’s hat and is busy cooking and baking, right from Mira Rajput and Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone and Lisa Haydon. After sharing recipe for red velvet cake, the Queen actor is back with an easy bread recipe, perfect for those who may have run out of one. But this recipe is worth a try even if you have bread at home, as nothing tastes better than a fresh, home-baked bread. Check it out below.
This bread 🥖 recipe so good your husband won’t be able to 👉keep his HANDS OFF IT 😛😛 it will also keep your kids busy kneading ,shaping , rolling, hammering for hourssss… and if your market, like ours has run out of brown flour and yeast 🙀because we are all #stayathome baking. I am posting a great alternative recipe… that we made today 👆 Heat oven to 180c Dissolve 2 tablespoons of yeast into 1/2 a cup of warm water. Let it proof for 10 mins In a large bowl mix 2 cups hot water 1/3 cup of oil ( I use olive) 3 tablespoons of sugar 1 tablespoon of salt Then add in 3 cups of any flour of your choice along with the risen/ proofed yeast( it should be big and foamy) .. I have used all purpose , brown , white , and a mix of all three flours .. they all work. Once combined , add in another 3 1/2 cups of flour. You will know when your bread is ready to knead. So, Go ahead and knead it. I keep adding flour till it is not sticky and wet… in case it needs more. If you’ve got kids, this is a great toy! I let them make all sorts of shapes and you can bake it any way you like. I roll ours out in three parts 9×12” and then roll it up. Then , bake for 45 mins. I like my bread slightly under baked as it’s more chewy. Now, if you don’t have yeast or regular flour then…. in a large bowl combine 1 can (330ml) of beer 2 tablespoons olive oil (or any veg oil) 2 teaspoons of salt 2 tablespoons brown sugar 650 grams of self raising flour Mix, then knead, then bake for 25-30 mins at 180-200 degrees Celsius. This is a much easier recipe. Not as healthy! but very quick . and easy also if you aren’t used to working with yeast. And if you haven’t checked out the @phoolversha link in my bio pls do to help feed displaced daily wage earners, slum families in Mumbai. Every bit feeds ! 🙏❤️❤️
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp – Yeast
- 2.5 cups – Warm water
- 1/3 cup – Oil (preferably olive oil)
- 3 tbsp – Sugar
- 1 tbsp – Salt
- 6.5 cups – Flour (opt for whole wheat flour)
Steps
*Preheat the oven to 180-degree Celsius.
*In a small bowl add activated yeast and 1/2 cup warm water. Cover and let it sit for 10 minutes.
*Next, in a large bowl take 2 cups of hot water and mix olive oil along with sugar and salt.
*To this, add three full cups of whole wheat flour and a bit of all-purpose flour (to make it softer). It is now time to add the risen yeast; make sure it is big and foamy.
*Once the yeast is added, add another 3.5 cups of flour and keep kneading the dough. (Add extra flour in case the dough is sticky and wet.)
*Give it the shape of your choice.
*Put it in the microwave for 45 minutes at 180-degree Celsius.
Allow it to cool down and serve!
