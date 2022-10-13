You must try Lisa Haydon’s (detox) lentil salad for dinner today

During the festive season, many of us end up (over) indulging in sweet, salty, and fried snacks, going off-track with diets and calorie counting. “The consumption of fat-laden food can damage the body in the long run, because these foods are hard on the body and never get properly digested, leading to stomach aches, bloating, or constipation,” nutritionist Sapna Jaysingh Patel, the founder of Health Before Wealth, had told indianexpress.com earlier.

Therefore, a quick detox meal now and then can make a huge difference to one’s health. According to Patel, detoxification can benefit the body in a variety of ways, including boosting the metabolism, strengthening the immune system, and promoting healthier skin and a clearer mind.

So, if you have been scouting for one such detox recipe, you must thank actor Lisa Haydon who recently shared an easy-to-make wholesome salad recipe for people who are on a detox. “My husband was craving La Petite Manson food this night. But, we were detoxing and didn’t want to actually go to the restaurant and get tempted with dessert and wine so again, this is my take on LPM’s lentil salad. Taaa daaa,” she captioned the post.

SALAD DRESSING

* 2 grated/chopped small cloves of garlic

*⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

*½ lemon

*4 tablespoons white vinegar

*1 tablespoon honey

*Salt + pepper to taste

*Mix

SALAD

* 1 stalk chopped celery — soak this in the dressing while you boil.

*1.5 cooked cups of brown/puy lentils (this is the measurement once it is finished boiling)

*2 big tablespoons of chopped spring onion

*1 green apple

*2 handfuls grilled or not grilled sweet and delightful cherry tomatoes ( I won’t grill next time).

*1/2 block of crumbled feta cheese.

Recipe

*Mix everything well and set aside.

*Let the dressing soak into the lentils for about 20 minutes.

