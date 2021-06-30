Liquid paratha with tender coconut sabzi is what you need to lift your spirits today

Help yourself to Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious 'liquid' paratha. Here's how you can make it. (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/YouTube)

Paratha or the classic Indian flatbread requires little introduction. Some like it moist with desi ghee while others like it tossed in butter. But the paratha also promises a healthy meal when prepared with the right grains. But what then is a ‘liquid’ paratha? Its nomenclature tends to throw us off the scent but chef Sanjeev Kapoor has a scrumptious answer to offer!

The cardinal difference between the plain paratha and the liquid paratha is that the latter does not require a taut and stretchy dough. The dough is prepared in liquid form. The ingredients are added to the flour and with it, a generous amount of water is added — more than what the plain paratha dough demands.

Here’s how you can make ‘liquid’ paratha at home:

Ingredients

*1½ cups- Whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta)

*1 tsp- Coriander powder

*½ tsp- Cumin powder

*½ tsp- Red chilli powder

*¼ tsp- Turmeric powder

*¼ tsp- Carom seeds (ajwain)

*2 tbsp- Chopped fresh coriander leaves

*Salt to taste

*Oil for drizzling

*Tomato ketchup to serve

Method

*In a large utensil, take whole wheat flour, coriander leaves, coriander powder, red chilli powder, carom seeds, turmeric powder, cumin powder, 3 cups of water, salt. The ingredients need to be whisked roughly till a smooth texture is achieved. Thereafter, set this mixture aside for 10 minutes.

*Next, heat a non-stick pan, pour out a portion of the mixture and spread in a circular motion to make one concentric circle. Cook (and toss when necessary) for 2 minutes.

*When warm, serve with tomato ketchup.

The liquid paratha goes well with tender coconut sabzi. Unique in its own right, here’s how you can make yourself this delectable sabzi.

Ingredients

* ¼ tsp- Asafoetida

* 1-2- Finely chopped green chilies

* 2- Finely chopped onions

* 2- Finely chopped tomatoes

* 1tsp- Red chilli powder

* ¼ tsp- Turmeric powder

* Salt to taste

* 1tsp- Coriander powder

* ¼ cup- Water

* ¼ cup- Soaked cashew nuts

* 300g- Tender coconut

* ¼ cup- Coconut Milk

* 2 tbsp- Coriander

Method

* On a heated non-stick pan, add oil, followed by asafoetida, chopped green chillies and the finely chopped onions. Saute until golden brown.

* Thereafter, add the chopped tomatoes. Saute for 2-3 minutes. After sauteing add 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1/4 tsp turmeric and salt to taste. After tossing the ingredients, add 1 tsp coriander powder. Saute the whole thing for 1 minute.

* Next, add 1/4 cup water and cook for 1-2 minutes. After this, add 1/4 cup soaked cashew nuts and saute for 1-2 minutes.

* After sauteing, add 300 gms tender coconut and saute for 2 minutes. Hereon, add 1/4 cup water and cook for 2-3 minutes.

* Finally, add 1/4 cup coconut milk, 2 tbsp coriander and toss the sabzi.

* Garnish with slices of tender coconut and coriander leaves. Serve hot.

The ‘liquid’ paratha and Tender Coconut sabzi complement each other. They make for a wholesome and scrumptious meal.

