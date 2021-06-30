Liquid paratha with tender coconut sabzi is what you need to lift your spirits today

June 30, 2021 1:30:08 pm
Paratha or the classic Indian flatbread requires little introduction. Some like it moist with desi ghee while others like it tossed in butter. But the paratha also promises a healthy meal when prepared with the right grains. But what then is a ‘liquid’ paratha? Its nomenclature tends to throw us off the scent but chef Sanjeev Kapoor has a scrumptious answer to offer!
The cardinal difference between the plain paratha and the liquid paratha is that the latter does not require a taut and stretchy dough. The dough is prepared in liquid form. The ingredients are added to the flour and with it, a generous amount of water is added — more than what the plain paratha dough demands.
Here’s how you can make ‘liquid’ paratha at home:
Ingredients
*1½ cups- Whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta)
*1 tsp- Coriander powder
*½ tsp- Cumin powder
*½ tsp- Red chilli powder
*¼ tsp- Turmeric powder
*¼ tsp- Carom seeds (ajwain)
*2 tbsp- Chopped fresh coriander leaves
*Salt to taste
*Oil for drizzling
*Tomato ketchup to serve
Method
*In a large utensil, take whole wheat flour, coriander leaves, coriander powder, red chilli powder, carom seeds, turmeric powder, cumin powder, 3 cups of water, salt. The ingredients need to be whisked roughly till a smooth texture is achieved. Thereafter, set this mixture aside for 10 minutes.
*Next, heat a non-stick pan, pour out a portion of the mixture and spread in a circular motion to make one concentric circle. Cook (and toss when necessary) for 2 minutes.
*When warm, serve with tomato ketchup.
The liquid paratha goes well with tender coconut sabzi. Unique in its own right, here’s how you can make yourself this delectable sabzi.
Ingredients
* ¼ tsp- Asafoetida
* 1-2- Finely chopped green chilies
* 2- Finely chopped onions
* 2- Finely chopped tomatoes
* 1tsp- Red chilli powder
* ¼ tsp- Turmeric powder
* Salt to taste
* 1tsp- Coriander powder
* ¼ cup- Water
* ¼ cup- Soaked cashew nuts
* 300g- Tender coconut
* ¼ cup- Coconut Milk
* 2 tbsp- Coriander
Method
* On a heated non-stick pan, add oil, followed by asafoetida, chopped green chillies and the finely chopped onions. Saute until golden brown.
* Thereafter, add the chopped tomatoes. Saute for 2-3 minutes. After sauteing add 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1/4 tsp turmeric and salt to taste. After tossing the ingredients, add 1 tsp coriander powder. Saute the whole thing for 1 minute.
* Next, add 1/4 cup water and cook for 1-2 minutes. After this, add 1/4 cup soaked cashew nuts and saute for 1-2 minutes.
* After sauteing, add 300 gms tender coconut and saute for 2 minutes. Hereon, add 1/4 cup water and cook for 2-3 minutes.
* Finally, add 1/4 cup coconut milk, 2 tbsp coriander and toss the sabzi.
* Garnish with slices of tender coconut and coriander leaves. Serve hot.
The ‘liquid’ paratha and Tender Coconut sabzi complement each other. They make for a wholesome and scrumptious meal.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-