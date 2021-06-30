scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Most Read

Liquid paratha with tender coconut sabzi is what you need to lift your spirits today

Have something different from your regular affair with this paratha recipe from Sanjeev Kapoor

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2021 1:30:08 pm
Sanjeev Kapoor Tender Coconut Sabzi, Sanjeev Kapoor Liquid Paratha, Making Liquid Paratha, eating healthy, home cooked meals, wholesome foods by Sanjeev Kapoor, indianexpress.comHelp yourself to Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious 'liquid' paratha. Here's how you can make it. (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/YouTube)

Paratha or the classic Indian flatbread requires little introduction. Some like it moist with desi ghee while others like it tossed in butter. But the paratha also promises a healthy meal when prepared with the right grains. But what then is a ‘liquid’ paratha? Its nomenclature tends to throw us off the scent but chef Sanjeev Kapoor has a scrumptious answer to offer!

The cardinal difference between the plain paratha and the liquid paratha is that the latter does not require a taut and stretchy dough. The dough is prepared in liquid form. The ingredients are added to the flour and with it, a generous amount of water is added — more than what the plain paratha dough demands.

ALSO READ |Would you like to try chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Kerala Mango Curry?

Here’s how you can make ‘liquid’ paratha at home:

Ingredients

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*1½ cups- Whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta)
*1 tsp- Coriander powder
*½ tsp- Cumin powder
*½ tsp- Red chilli powder
*¼ tsp- Turmeric powder
*¼ tsp- Carom seeds (ajwain)
*2 tbsp- Chopped fresh coriander leaves
*Salt to taste
*Oil for drizzling
*Tomato ketchup to serve

Method

*In a large utensil, take whole wheat flour, coriander leaves, coriander powder, red chilli powder, carom seeds, turmeric powder, cumin powder, 3 cups of water, salt. The ingredients need to be whisked roughly till a smooth texture is achieved. Thereafter, set this mixture aside for 10 minutes.

*Next, heat a non-stick pan, pour out a portion of the mixture and spread in a circular motion to make one concentric circle. Cook (and toss when necessary) for 2 minutes.

*When warm, serve with tomato ketchup.

The liquid paratha goes well with tender coconut sabzi. Unique in its own right, here’s how you can make yourself this delectable sabzi.

Ingredients

* ¼ tsp- Asafoetida
* 1-2- Finely chopped green chilies
* 2- Finely chopped onions
* 2- Finely chopped tomatoes
* 1tsp- Red chilli powder
* ¼ tsp- Turmeric powder
* Salt to taste
* 1tsp- Coriander powder
* ¼ cup- Water
* ¼ cup- Soaked cashew nuts
* 300g- Tender coconut
* ¼ cup- Coconut Milk
* 2 tbsp- Coriander

Method

* On a heated non-stick pan, add oil, followed by asafoetida, chopped green chillies and the finely chopped onions. Saute until golden brown.
* Thereafter, add the chopped tomatoes. Saute for 2-3 minutes. After sauteing add 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1/4 tsp turmeric and salt to taste. After tossing the ingredients, add 1 tsp coriander powder. Saute the whole thing for 1 minute.
* Next, add 1/4 cup water and cook for 1-2 minutes. After this, add 1/4 cup soaked cashew nuts and saute for 1-2 minutes.
* After sauteing, add 300 gms tender coconut and saute for 2 minutes. Hereon, add 1/4 cup water and cook for 2-3 minutes.
* Finally, add 1/4 cup coconut milk, 2 tbsp coriander and toss the sabzi.
* Garnish with slices of tender coconut and coriander leaves. Serve hot.

The ‘liquid’ paratha and Tender Coconut sabzi complement each other. They make for a wholesome and scrumptious meal.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Athiya Shetty can ace any look with oodles of elegance; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 30: Latest News

Advertisement
X