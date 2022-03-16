Try this lip-smacking pot pie biryani this Holi (recipe inside)

The festival of colours is here and there is no better time than now to spend it with your dear family and friends. While you are at it, here is a special recipe that will add much flavour to your festivities. What more? The little prep that it requires is compensated by the fact that it tastes delicious and is apt for one and all.

Check out the full recipe courtesy chef and food entrepreneur Tarun Sibal

Pot Pie Biryani with coriander curry

Ingredients

For the Rice

1 cup – Basmati rice

1.5 to 1.75 cups – Water

2tbsp – Oil

1 no – Bay leaf

3-4 no – Cloves

4-5 no – Black peppercorns

1 no – Star anise

1 no – Cinnamon stick

4 no – Green cardamoms

2-3 strands of mace

1/2tsp – Caraway seeds

1tsp – Ginger-garlic paste

1tbsp – Chopped coriander

1tbsp – Coriander leaves

1tbsp – Mint leaves

18-20 strands – Saffron

5 to 6 drops lemon juice

1 Large onion sliced

2 large tomatoes sliced

1tbsp – Curd

Salt as required

For the pie shell

1tsp – Active dry yeast

1/4tsp – White sugar

1/4 cup – Lukewarm water

2 cups – All-purpose flour, divided

1/2tsp – Salt

For the vegetables

1 baby eggplant

1 green zucchini

Mixed mushrooms a few

1 yellow zucchini

1 capsicum

1 yellow bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

3 baby corn

3-5 pc French beans

For the curry

2 bunch coriander

300g – Onions (5 medium onions)

5tbsp – Ghee

1tbsp – Coriander powder

1tbsp – Cumin powder

1tbsp – Garam masala

Salt to taste

2 cups – Water

2tbsp – Cream

Method

Rice prep

*Wash the rice under running cold water till the water runs clear. Soak into enough water for at least 30 minutes.

*Heat the oil or ghee in a pan on medium heat. Add whole spices and fry till you get a nice aroma from them.

*Add onions and fry till onions get golden. Add ginger –garlic paste and fry till they turn fragrant.

*Transfer tomatoes, curd, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder ,mint leaves , coriander leaves ,salt, and turmeric

*Cook till tomatoes turn soft and pulpy and also the mixture begins to leave the oil.

*Add the soaked, drained rice and cook for a minute. Add water and let it come to a boil.

*Once it starts boiling add saffron and cover the pan and lower the heat to the lowest possible. Cook for 17-20 minutes without opening the lid. After 20 minutes turn the heat off, do not open the lid, keep it covered and rest for around 30 minutes.

Vegetable prep

*For the vegetables, cut all the vegetables into batons except eggplant. Blanch it and keep it aside. Cut the eggplant into quarters till the stem and deep fry till it becomes crispy.

*Roast the vegetables, with a little garlic, oil, salt and pepper.

Curry

*Take a pan, add ghee, once it is hot, add onions, coriander bunch and sauté it. Add cumin and coriander powder, salt, garam masala and cook it till it starts leaving the oil.

*Add water in the pan and cook till the water evaporates. Blend it to a smooth puree and add cream.

Pie Prep

*Dissolve yeast and sugar in hot water in a bowl. Let stand until yeast forms a creamy foam, 5 to 8 minutes.

*Mix 1 3/4 cup flour and salt in a large bowl. Pour in yeast mixture; mix well until dough comes together.

*Transfer dough to a floured surface and knead until smooth, adding remaining 1/4 cup flour if dough is too sticky, about 2 minutes. Roll dough into a 12-inch circle. Transfer to a greased 8-inch pie tin.

*Bake at a high heat oven for 8 to 10 min till golden

Assembling

*Put the rice in the pie, top it with the vegetables and serve it with the hot nihari sauce.

*Garnish it with fresh rose petals, mint leaves and fried onions.

Enjoy!

