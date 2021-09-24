Start your day on a lip-smacking note with this ‘Bombay Masala Pav’ recipe

September 24, 2021 10:30:59 am
How about something different for breakfast today? So you are game, here’s a simple recipe from chef Sanjeev Kapoor which is a favourite in Maharashtra.
Called Bombay Masala Pav, the spicy treat is a must-have for its mélange of flavours.
“This one is a popular street food in Mumbai where fresh pavs are tossed in an onion-tomato masala. Start your day with a delicious breakfast!” said Kapoor in an Instagram post.
Here’s how to make it.
Ingredients
1 – Large potato boiled, peeled and grated
2 – Medium onions, finely chopped
2 – Large tomatoes, finely chopped
2 tbsp – Green capsicum, finely chopped
4 – Pavs
2 tbsp – Butter
1 tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste
Salt to taste
1 tbsp – Red chilli paste
1 tsp – Red chilli powder
2 tbsp – Pav bhaji masala
½ tbsp – Lemon juice
1½ tbsp – Fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped
Method
*Cut pav into small pieces.
*Heat butter in a non-stick pan. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté well. Add onions, mix well and sauté till browned.
*Add tomatoes and mix. Add salt, mix well and cook till the tomatoes turn soft and pulpy.
*Add chilli paste and chilli powder and mix. Add potato and mix. Add pav bhaji masala, capsicum and some water. Mix well and cook for 1-2 minutes.
*Add pav pieces and mix. Add lemon juice and coriander leaves, mix well and cook for a minute.
*Serve hot with lemon wedges.
