Start your day on a lip-smacking note with this ‘Bombay Masala Pav’ recipe

How about something different for breakfast today? So you are game, here’s a simple recipe from chef Sanjeev Kapoor which is a favourite in Maharashtra.

Called Bombay Masala Pav, the spicy treat is a must-have for its mélange of flavours.

“This one is a popular street food in Mumbai where fresh pavs are tossed in an onion-tomato masala. Start your day with a delicious breakfast!” said Kapoor in an Instagram post.

Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients

1 – Large potato boiled, peeled and grated

2 – Medium onions, finely chopped

2 – Large tomatoes, finely chopped

2 tbsp – Green capsicum, finely chopped

4 – Pavs

2 tbsp – Butter

1 tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste

Salt to taste

1 tbsp – Red chilli paste

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

2 tbsp – Pav bhaji masala

½ tbsp – Lemon juice

1½ tbsp – Fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

Method

*Cut pav into small pieces.

*Heat butter in a non-stick pan. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté well. Add onions, mix well and sauté till browned.

*Add tomatoes and mix. Add salt, mix well and cook till the tomatoes turn soft and pulpy.

*Add chilli paste and chilli powder and mix. Add potato and mix. Add pav bhaji masala, capsicum and some water. Mix well and cook for 1-2 minutes.

*Add pav pieces and mix. Add lemon juice and coriander leaves, mix well and cook for a minute.

*Serve hot with lemon wedges.

