scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 24, 2021
MUST READ

Start your day on a lip-smacking note with this ‘Bombay Masala Pav’ recipe

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares this easy, delectable recipe -- would you like to try?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 24, 2021 10:30:59 am
masala pav"This one's popular street food in Mumbai where fresh pavs are tossed in an onion-tomato masala. Start your day with a delicious breakfast!" said Kapoor in an Instagram post. (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor.com)

How about something different for breakfast today? So you are game, here’s a simple recipe from chef Sanjeev Kapoor which is a favourite in Maharashtra.

Called Bombay Masala Pav, the spicy treat is a must-have for its mélange of flavours.

ALSO READ |Try this easy, healthy recipe for breakfast today

“This one is a popular street food in Mumbai where fresh pavs are tossed in an onion-tomato masala. Start your day with a delicious breakfast!” said Kapoor in an Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor)

Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

1 – Large potato boiled, peeled and grated
2 – Medium onions, finely chopped
2 – Large tomatoes, finely chopped
2 tbsp – Green capsicum, finely chopped
4 – Pavs
2 tbsp – Butter
1 tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste
Salt to taste
1 tbsp – Red chilli paste
1 tsp – Red chilli powder
2 tbsp – Pav bhaji masala
½ tbsp – Lemon juice
1½ tbsp – Fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

ALSO READ |Breakfast recipe: Start your day with delicious ajwain puris

Method

*Cut pav into small pieces.
*Heat butter in a non-stick pan. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté well. Add onions, mix well and sauté till browned.
*Add tomatoes and mix. Add salt, mix well and cook till the tomatoes turn soft and pulpy.
*Add chilli paste and chilli powder and mix. Add potato and mix. Add pav bhaji masala, capsicum and some water. Mix well and cook for 1-2 minutes.
*Add pav pieces and mix. Add lemon juice and coriander leaves, mix well and cook for a minute.
*Serve hot with lemon wedges.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show was a star-studded affair; here’s a quick roundup

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 24: Latest News

Advertisement
X