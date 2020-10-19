Lilly Singh shares ‘very quick, easy’ sabzi recipe; watch video to know what she made

Lilly Singh shared an easy aloo gobhi recipe on Instagram. (Source: lilly/Instagram)

Lilly Singh recently shared a “very quick and easy” recipe for making aloo gobhi (potato and cauliflower curry) that you can cook in no time with some basic ingredients.

Posting the recipe video on Instagram, the Indian-origin YouTuber wrote, “Get your mom to stop nagging you…learn how to make one decent meal. Very quick and easy aloo gobi recipe for your face fam. You hear that? It’s my imaginary sass bragging about me… but not too loudly because I added too much water but WHATEVER FAM.”

So, if you are a beginner or among those who find cooking too complex, Lilly Singh’s recipe is something you can try.

Ingredients

2 – Potatoes, peeled and diced

1 – Onion, chopped

1 – Cauliflower, diced

4 tbsp – Oil

½ cup – Water or as required

1 tsp -Salt

2 tsp – Coriander powder

1 tsp – Garam masala powder

½ tsp – Ground ginger

½ tsp – Turmeric powder

1 tsp – Cumin powder

½ tsp – Cayenne or chilli powder

2 tsp – Lemon juice

Method

* Steam the potatoes in a pan.

* Add cauliflowers to it. Drain the ingredients and transfer to a bowl.

* In a pan, heat oil. Now add the chopped onions. Add water.

* Now add salt, coriander powder, garam masala powder, ginger, turmeric powder, cumin powder, cayenne. Mix.

* Now add the potatoes and cauliflower to the pan. Pour some water and stir well.

* After this, add a little bit of lemon juice and cook for a while.

When are you trying this?

