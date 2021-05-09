Like mothers, let’s continue the spirit of selfless love. The world needs more of it

The past one week has been the worst for many of us. I have been thinking of ways to help more people. Please reach out to me if you need any assistance for post Covid recovery. If you have any query in understanding the right millets, their portions, combinations and even if you just wish to bring healthy meals in your every day food and don’t know where to start, reach out to me.

READ | A millet beetroot dosa recipe for healthy Sunday snacking

For today’s recipe, I decided to share something I learnt from my Mom. It’s Mother’s Day after all. This meal is fairly simple but it has all essential nutrients you will need for post-Covid recovery. Remember, medicines will protect you but nutritious meals will nourish you for a longer time. Read more for the step by step recipe of this simple meal.

READ | Cheer yourself up with kodo millet banana cake with sourdough discard

Prose millet idli and chana dal ghia (bottle gourd) sabzi

Proso Millet contains high lecithin. (Photo: Shalini Rajani) Proso Millet contains high lecithin. (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

Ingredients (makes 20 idlis):

1 cup Pro so millet (washed and soaked for 8 hours)

1 cup khejurchari rice (washed and soaked for 4 hours)

2 tsp methi (Fenugreek) seeds soaked

2 tbsp washed, soaked and dried chana dal (split Chickpeas)

20-25 curry leaves

1 tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp turmeric powder

A pinch of heeng (Asafoetida)

Rock salt to taste

1 tbsp cold-pressed coconut Oil

Method:

Thoroughly wash rice and millet and soak separately. Please note you can substitute Khejurchari rice with any of the traditional rice varieties of your region. Once soaked, grind it to a fine batter along with soaked methi seeds. Leave it to ferment for 6-8 hours (fermentation time is subjective to the temperature). Once fermented, prepare the tempering. Heat oil in a pan and add chana dal, curry leaves, turmeric, mustard seeds, asafoetida. Once it all starts to crackle, add tempering to the fermented batter. Add salt as per taste and mix everything well. Start pouring idli batter in the moulds and steam in a pre-heated steamer for 15-20 minutes. Serve hot with Amla chutney. Pair it with any of your favourite sabzi to make it a complete meal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini- Millets Coach (@crazykadchi)

For Ghia Chana Dal Sabzi

Ingredients:

200 gms bottle gourd diced

½ cup chana dal washed and soaked for a minimum of 4 hours

1 medium onion finely chopped

2 medium tomatoes finely chopped

1-inch ginger grated

3-4 garlic cloves

1 chopped green chilli

1-inch raw turmeric grated

1 inch cinnamon stick

1 black cardamom

½ tsp coriander powder

¼ Kashmiri red chilli powder

2 tbsp cold-pressed oil

Rock salt to taste

Method:

In a deep pan add oil followed by cinnamon stick and black cardamom. As it splutters, add onion, grated ginger, garlic, raw turmeric and chopped green chilli. Saute till it gets translucent. Add chopped tomatoes and spices. Let the mixture be cooked for 2-3 minutes on low flame. Add diced bottle gourd and dal. Cook, it covered for 5-7 minutes on low flame. Add optimum water and allow it cook for further 20 minutes or till the dal and bottle gourd are nice and tender. Mix well till all the extra water is evaporated. Serve hot with rice, roti or Idlis.

Health benefits:

Proso Millet contains high lecithin which supports the neural health system. It is rich in vitamins (niacin, B-complex vitamins, folic acid), minerals (P, Ca, Zn, Fe) and essential amino acids (methionine and cysteine). It has a low glycemic index and reduces the risk of type-2 diabetes

Chana Dal is rich in plant-based protein. It not only helps in managing weight but also controls blood sugar level. It does protect your body from many chronic diseases.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle