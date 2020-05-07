Care for a yummy yet light meal? Try making idli rasam

Craving for something delicious and tangy yet filling at the same time? You are at the right place. If you are fond of South Indian food, you should definitely not miss this delightful combination. Presenting to you the lip-smacking meal that never fails to bring a bring on our faces — idli rasam. The fluffy idlis when dipped in the flavourful rasam make for a mouth-watering experience. Serve it as a snack, breakfast or even light dinner, it is a nutritious combination. The best part is that is is super easy to prepare.
So here is chef Tarla Dalal’s recipe that you can take some inspiration from.
Preparation Time: 10 mins; Cooking Time: 30 mins; Total Time: 40 mins; Makes: 6 plates.
Ingredients
1tsp – Coriander (dhania) seeds
3 – Whole dry kashmiri red chillies, broken into pieces
5-6 – Black peppercorns (kalimirch)
1tsp + 2tbsp – Toor dal
1/2tsp – Chana dal (split bengal gram)
A pinch of cumin seeds (jeera)
1/2 cup – Finely chopped tomatoes
1/4 cup – Tamarind (imli) pulp
A pinch of turmeric powder (haldi)
A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
Salt to taste
2tsp – Ghee
1/4tsp – Mustard seeds (rai/sarson)
6-7 – Curry leaves (kadi patta)
2tbsp – Finely chopped coriander (dhania)
For Serving
Coconut chutney
Method
*For rasam powder, combine the coriander seeds, dry red chillies, peppercorns, 1 teaspoon toor dal, chana dal and cumin seeds in a small broad non-stick pan and dry roast on medium flame for two to three minutes.
*Keep aside to cool completely.
*Once cooled, blend to make smooth powder.
*Keep the rasam powder aside.
*Combine 11/2 tablespoon of toor dal and 1 cup of water and pressure cook for three whistles.
*Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid.
*Blend the dal mixture using a hand blender till smooth.
*Add the rasam powder, mix well and keep aside.
*Combine the tomatoes, tamarind pulp, turmeric powder, asafoetida, salt and three cups of water. Mix well and cook on medium flame for 8-10 minutes, while stirring occasionally.
*Add the prepared dal-rasam powder mixture, mix well and cook on medium flame for three to four minutes, while stirring occasionally. Keep aside.
*For the tempering, heat ghee in a small non-stick pan and add mustard seeds and curry leaves.
*When the seeds crackle, add the tempering to the prepared rasam, mix well and cook on medium flame for a minute.
*Add coriander and mix well.
*Divide the rasam into six equal portions and keep aside.
How to make idli rasam?
Just before serving, place four idlis in a serving bowl and pour a portion of hot rasam over it. Serve immediately with coconut chutney.
Pro tip from us: Keep the idlis in rasam for 10 minutes before serving; this helps the idlis yo soak up the flavours of rasam and become even more tasty.
