Liger promotions: When Vijay Deverakonda enjoyed the ‘great Gujarati thali’

Vijay Deverakonda, who is making his Bollywood debut with Liger, is travelling across the country to promote his film along with co-star Ananya Panday. Ahead of the release on August 25, the leading pair are leaving no stone unturned to promote their first movie together.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

As such, on a promotional spree in Gujarat, Vijay devoured a giant Gujarati thali. From his expressions, it looked like Vijay really looked forward to the experience and enjoy the many preparations that were served on the thali.

Also Read | Turn your regular hummus dip into a tasty snack with this recipe

Giving a glimpse of it to his fans, he posted a picture that he aptly captioned, “The great Gujarati Thaaliii!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

The thali comprised many delicacies and specialties from the state — a variety of bread, rice, vegetable dishes, curries, papad, and even sweet dishes including gulab jamun. In total, it had over 21 dishes among other things.

Vijay Deverakonda’s food indulgence. (Photo: Instagram) Vijay Deverakonda’s food indulgence. (Photo: Instagram)

But, this is not the first time the actor has shared his food adventures on social media. His many posts are proof that he is a big foodie and loves to try new cuisines. A few months back, he had shared a picture of himself gorging on a sloppy burger, fries, and beer.

Also Read | Follow this celeb-approved guide to eating healthy ahead of the festive season

Vijay Deverakonda relishes food with a cup of coffee. (Photo: Instagram) Vijay Deverakonda relishes food with a cup of coffee. (Photo: Instagram)

Before that, he posted a picture of himself digging in dishes, as he enjoyed a coffee and a glass of with red wine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!