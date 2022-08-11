Liger promotions: When Vijay Deverakonda enjoyed the ‘great Gujarati thali’

August 11, 2022 6:30:02 pm
Vijay Deverakonda, who is making his Bollywood debut with Liger, is travelling across the country to promote his film along with co-star Ananya Panday. Ahead of the release on August 25, the leading pair are leaving no stone unturned to promote their first movie together.
As such, on a promotional spree in Gujarat, Vijay devoured a giant Gujarati thali. From his expressions, it looked like Vijay really looked forward to the experience and enjoy the many preparations that were served on the thali.
Giving a glimpse of it to his fans, he posted a picture that he aptly captioned, “The great Gujarati Thaaliii!”
The thali comprised many delicacies and specialties from the state — a variety of bread, rice, vegetable dishes, curries, papad, and even sweet dishes including gulab jamun. In total, it had over 21 dishes among other things.
But, this is not the first time the actor has shared his food adventures on social media. His many posts are proof that he is a big foodie and loves to try new cuisines. A few months back, he had shared a picture of himself gorging on a sloppy burger, fries, and beer.
Before that, he posted a picture of himself digging in dishes, as he enjoyed a coffee and a glass of with red wine.
