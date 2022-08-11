scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Liger promotions: When Vijay Deverakonda enjoyed the ‘great Gujarati thali’

In total, the scrumptious thali comprised over 21 dishes among other things.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 6:30:02 pm
VijayVijay Deverakonda and his love for food. (Photo: Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda, who is making his Bollywood debut with Liger, is travelling across the country to promote his film along with co-star Ananya Panday. Ahead of the release on August 25, the leading pair are leaving no stone unturned to promote their first movie together.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

As such, on a promotional spree in Gujarat, Vijay devoured a giant Gujarati thali. From his expressions, it looked like Vijay really looked forward to the experience and enjoy the many preparations that were served on the thali.

Also Read |Turn your regular hummus dip into a tasty snack with this recipe

Giving a glimpse of it to his fans, he posted a picture that he aptly captioned, “The great Gujarati Thaaliii!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

The thali comprised many delicacies and specialties from the state — a variety of bread, rice, vegetable dishes, curries, papad, and even sweet dishes including gulab jamun. In total, it had over 21 dishes among other things.

Vijay Vijay Deverakonda’s food indulgence. (Photo: Instagram)

But, this is not the first time the actor has shared his food adventures on social media. His many posts are proof that he is a big foodie and loves to try new cuisines. A few months back, he had shared a picture of himself gorging on a sloppy burger, fries, and beer.

Also Read |Follow this celeb-approved guide to eating healthy ahead of the festive season
Vikay Vijay Deverakonda relishes food with a cup of coffee. (Photo: Instagram)

Before that, he posted a picture of himself digging in dishes, as he enjoyed a coffee and a glass of with red wine.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 06:30:02 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

Featured Stories

What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
Coke Studio Bangla: A lesson in musical diplomacy
Coke Studio Bangla: A lesson in musical diplomacy
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net
Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO
Exclusive

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO

Premium
Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NATO

UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NATO

Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Lalu, Nitish and a tune that defines Bihar's political drama

Lalu, Nitish and a tune that defines Bihar's political drama

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

raksha bandhan
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Here’s how the country is celebrating the festival
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement