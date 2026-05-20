Lifestyle coach shares 3 tips for gut health: ‘Most people can do it without a problem at all’

Here's what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho recently described three tips for “great gut health”. Explaining that the gut consists of a microbiome with trillions of different bacteria that work for your own good, he emphasised the importance of a good diet.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to him, three essential tips are:

*Make your plate look like a rainbow

*Your gut gets better when you are not constantly eating. So, learn to keep good gaps between meals if you are not a diabetic or acidic.