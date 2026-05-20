Lifestyle coach shares 3 tips for gut health: ‘Most people can do it without a problem at all’

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Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho recently described three tips for “great gut health”. Explaining that the gut consists of a microbiome with trillions of different bacteria that work for your own good, he emphasised the importance of a good diet.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to him, three essential tips are:
*Make your plate look like a rainbow
*Your gut gets better when you are not constantly eating. So, learn to keep good gaps between meals if you are not a diabetic or acidic.
*Try to fast. 12 simple, beautiful hours. Most people can do it without a problem at all. Try to finish your dinner within an hour after sunset. Eat the next day after sunrise. 12 beautiful hours. You’ve given your gut a break.
These little things are powerful, he added.
Dr Manish Dodmani, consultant gastroenterologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that a colourful plate usually means a mix of fruits, vegetables, grains, and plant-based foods, and that variety helps feed different types of healthy gut bacteria. “The gut microbiome thrives on fibre-rich foods, and each colour often gives different nutrients and antioxidants,” said Dr Dodmani.
People who eat the same processed foods every day often have less microbial diversity. This lack of diversity can affect digestion, immunity, and overall well-being over time, he apprised.
Dr Dodmani noted that the gut is now seen as more than just a digestive organ. “It plays a part in immunity, metabolism, inflammation, and mood regulation. Trillions of bacteria live in the intestine, and keeping a healthy balance between good and bad bacteria is crucial for overall health.”
Poor eating habits, too much junk food, lack of sleep, stress, unnecessary antibiotics, and a lack of physical activity can harm this balance.
For many healthy individuals, giving the digestive system enough time between meals can improve digestion and reduce strain on the gut. Constant snacking throughout the day doesn’t allow the body to rest properly, said Dr Dodmani.
Simple habits like having early dinners and fasting overnight for about 10-12 hours can support metabolic health for some people. “However, this approach may not work for everyone, especially those with diabetes, acid reflux, eating disorders, pregnancy, or certain medical conditions,” said Dr Dodmani.
Not necessarily. “While intermittent fasting has gained popularity, it shouldn’t be considered a one-size-fits-all solution. Some people may face issues like acidity, headaches, low energy, or nutritional imbalances if they fast incorrectly,” said Dr Dodmani.
The quality of food is more important than just cutting down on eating hours. Skipping meals while eating highly processed foods will not improve gut health.
The basics are still the best: eat more fibre-rich foods, stay hydrated, include yogurt or fermented foods when appropriate, get enough sleep, stay active, and limit ultra-processed foods. Managing stress is also crucial because the gut and brain are closely linked, said Dr Dodmani.
Good gut health usually comes from consistent daily habits rather than extreme diets or quick fixes.