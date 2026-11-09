Lemon water is a good source of vitamin C. But is this hydrating drink good for kidney health, especially when consumed regularly? This question on Quora caught our attention, and we immediately turned to experts to understand the effects of lemon water on kidney health.

Dr Rajeshwari Panda, head of the dietetics department, Medicover Hospital, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, said that lemon water can be good for kidney health for a regular individual when consumed in moderation, as lemons are believed to be rich in citrate, which may help prevent the formation of kidney stones, especially calcium oxalate stones. “Staying hydrated is essential for kidney function, so even if one drinks normal water, it will be helpful for the patient,” said Dr Panda.