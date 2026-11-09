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Lemon water is a good source of vitamin C. But is this hydrating drink good for kidney health, especially when consumed regularly? This question on Quora caught our attention, and we immediately turned to experts to understand the effects of lemon water on kidney health.
Dr Rajeshwari Panda, head of the dietetics department, Medicover Hospital, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, said that lemon water can be good for kidney health for a regular individual when consumed in moderation, as lemons are believed to be rich in citrate, which may help prevent the formation of kidney stones, especially calcium oxalate stones. “Staying hydrated is essential for kidney function, so even if one drinks normal water, it will be helpful for the patient,” said Dr Panda.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Adding, Dr Amit Nagarik, senior consultant nephrologist, Medicover Hospital, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, said while lemon water is considered healthy, it may not be suitable for everyone, especially those diagnosed with kidney disease.
“People with advanced kidney disease may need to limit their fluid intake, and adding lemon can increase potassium levels, which some kidneys may struggle to filter. The patient can struggle due to this,” said Dr Nagarik.
Experts also suggest that excessive lemon consumption can cause acid reflux, irritate the stomach lining, or damage tooth enamel.
Dr Panda said it’s important to avoid excess lemon juice, as too much citric acid may irritate the stomach or damage tooth enamel and is not advised for the patient. “Lemon water is not a cure, but it can be part of a healthy diet that supports overall kidney health and hydration. However, it is crucial to exercise caution and opt for it only if the expert has advised. Moreover, don’t have it daily without the expert’s knowledge,” stressed Dr Panda.
Always consult a doctor before making any additions or subtractions to the diet. “Don’t just follow any trend advocated on social media. Kidney patients must watch out for their hydration levels with the help of an expert only,” said Dr Nagarik.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.