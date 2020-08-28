Lemon Coconut Squares: A modern, healthy take on Onam sweets

This Onam, here is a simple recipe for your sweet tooth. (Picture courtesy: The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa)

One of the most important and culturally-rich festivals of the country, Onam is widely celebrated by the Malayali community across the nation. Even for non-Malayalis, the festival is synonymous with good food (mainly the grand sadhya feast), dances, music, prayers, and of course, the famous boat races of Kerala. This year, however, the pandemic has imposed certain restrictions, which have made it impossible for people to gather in large numbers and enjoy the festival.

But that has not stopped them from bringing the celebrations home. A lot many people are going low-key this year, but are keeping the spirit of the festival alive, nonetheless. If you are one of them, here is one more reason to rejoice. Now, you can make a healthy Onam sweet at home — the recipe is perfect as it consists of few easily-available ingredients. Also, it will not be too sweet and can be relished by both kids and adults.

Read on for the recipe of ‘Lemon Coconut Squares’, courtesy of Executive Chef Ashish Juyal of the Westin Sohna Resort and Spa.

For the crust

2 cups (500 ml) – All-purpose flour

½ cup (125 ml) – Icing sugar

1 cup (250 ml) – Butter, softened

For the filling

4 – Eggs

2 cups (500 ml) – Sugar

½ cup (125 ml) – Lemon juice

1 tbsp (15 ml) – Grated lemon peel (optional)

1/4 cup (60 ml) – Flour

½ tsp (2.5 ml) – Baking powder

½ cup (125 ml) – Desiccated coconut

Method

For the crust

* In a medium mixing bowl, blend together flour and icing sugar.

* Add the butter and mix thoroughly.

* Grease the bottom and sides of a 9 x 13 inch (23 x 33 cm) baking dish. Pat dough evenly into the bottom of the dish.

* Bake at 350°F (180°C) until set, for about 20 to 25 minutes. Allow to cool.

For the filling

* In a medium bowl, beat together the eggs, sugar, juice and peel.

* Gradually add the flour and the baking powder, blending them thoroughly. Stir in coconut. Pour over the crust, spreading evenly to the edges.

* Continue baking at 350°F (180°C) until set, for about 20 to 25 minutes. Allow it to cool before cutting.

* Makes about 30 two-inch squares, enough for the entire family.

Will you be trying this recipe today?

