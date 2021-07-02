Swiss chef Anton Mosimann receives Swiss Culinary Merit of Honor

World-renowned chef Anton Mosimann, OBE, was awarded the 2021 Swiss Culinary Merit of Honor on June 21 at Hotel Bellevue Palace in Bern in the presence of President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin.

The award that was launched in 2020, celebrates the top chefs of Switzerland and pays homage to the nation’s rich culinary legacy.

Mosimann, born in 1947 into a family of Swiss restaurateurs, had become one of the youngest chefs to receive the prestigious Chef de Cuisine diploma at the age of 25.

His claim-to-fame happened when he became the Maître Chef des Cuisines at the Dorchester Hotel when he was only 28. He was also awarded two Michelin stars during his 13-year tenure there.

Mosimann’s illustrious resume comprises feats such as founding the Mosimann’s Club, one of the most prestigious dining clubs in the world and providing catering services to The Prince of Wales through his catering company Mosimann’s Party Service.

The 74-year-old chef mentors, influences and inspires up-and-coming culinary students from over 64 countries. He also acts as a frequent lecturer at the Culinary Arts Academy in order to inspire young aspiring chefs in Le Bouveret, where he also houses his Mosimann Collection of memorabilia, historic cookbooks, menus from around the world, and recipes.

Despite being a juggernaut of the culinary world, Mosimann remains humble, approachable.

“We need good people; we need educated people, and I think the Swiss Education Group is just perfect to give that experience to young people. With all of what I have seen in the last couple of years, I’m very impressed and I wish these students all the very best for the happy and successful future career,” Mosimann says in a press statement.

In addition to the Culinary Merit of Honor, the 2021 Culinary Merit Awards were presented to chefs Rebecca Clopath, Lorenzo Albrici, Pierre-André Ayer and Andreas Caminada.

