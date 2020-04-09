Have leftover rice? Give it a tangy twist with this must-try lunch recipe

Have you tried this easy recipe with your leftover rice? (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Have you tried this easy recipe with your leftover rice? (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

The lockdown has led many of us into the kitchen to cook meals three (or more) times a day. While some people find cooking therapeutic and thoroughly enjoy doing it, for many others the experience is not as exciting. But there may be times when you end up cooking extra and are left wondering what to do with it the next day. Often find yourself in such a situation? Worry not. Just give yourself a break and tweak the leftover food to make a new dish for your next meal.

If you have some leftover rice from the previous night, try out this easy recipe for lunch. The recipe, for which you will need raw mango or kachchi kairi, is not only easy to make, it is also tangy and good for health.

Raw mango, a good source of Vitamin A and E, protects one from intense heat and dehydration and restores the water levels in the body, giving it a quick energy boost. It is also said that the presence of organic compound niacin reduces the risk of cardiovascular ailments and improves blood cholesterol levels.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe of Raw Mango Rice that we would love to try.

He captioned the post, “This quick rice prep is a South Indian classic! A balance of being sweet & tangy makes it even better. If you’re looking for an easy lunch option with minimal ingredients, here’s something to go with!”

Raw Mango Rice

Make the best use of the summer favorite with this quick recipe. (Source: File Photo) Make the best use of the summer favorite with this quick recipe. (Source: File Photo)

Ingredients

1tbsp – Oil

3 cups – Leftover rice

3-5 no – Green chillies (chopped)

1tsp – Mustard seeds

1tbsp – Split bengal gram or chana dal

1tbsp – Split black gram or urad dal

4-5 no – Fresh coriander sprigs

1/4tsp – Turmeric

8-9 no – Curry leaves

3tbsp – Peeled and grated raw mango

Salt to taste

1tbsp – Sugar (optional)

ALSO READ | How to stock an Indian pantry during a lockdown

Method

*Take a pan. Pour oil in it. Put mustard seeds, chana dal and urad dal. Once the mixture heats up, add turmeric, curry leaves and green chillies. Add grated raw mango. Add salt to taste. Add sugar if you want. Add coriander. Give it a good mix.

*Meanwhile, take another pan. Add the rice. Add the prepared mix. Mix the rice properly with it.

*Serve the raw mango rice as it is. No need to heat it up.

How are you using your leftover rice?

