Have leftover rice, dal and sabzi? Turn it into a filling soup

Do not let your leftovers go waste with this delicious soup recipe. (Source: Chef Anahita Dhondy/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Do not let your leftovers go waste with this delicious soup recipe. (Source: Chef Anahita Dhondy/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

Having leftovers at the end of a week is quite natural. But neither do you want it to go waste in any way nor do you want to eat the same meal next day. So what if we tell you there is an easy way out that not only saves leftovers from turning bad, rather transforms them into a more nutritious meal. Highlighting the importance of zerowaste cooking, chef Anahita Dhondy took to Instagram to share a recipe that had our attention.

“What do you do when you’ve got leftovers? It’s such a difficult tricky situation to be in with the family, you don’t want to eat the same thing again but you can’t waste any of it because we’ve got limited pantries,” she captioned the post.

“So I had some stuff and I didn’t want to eat the same thing, it felt boring. I wanted to eat it though because it’s nutritious but it just didn’t look so pretty to eat! Decided to take inspiration from what is known as the ‘National Soup of India – Mulligatawny soup!’ I did see a few recipes and did remember making this at the Taj where it was quite frequent on the buffet menu. This isn’t an original recipe at all! It’s me winging it and putting something #Zerowaste and #Nutritious on the table for the family,” she added.

So if you have leftovers every other day, it is a good practice to look at alternatives to save food and also pack a nutritious punch while saving yourself the effort to plan a meal for the day.

Ingredients

Leftovers

Dal – Toor/arhar cooked

Sabzi – Mixed veggies

Boiled rice

1tsp – Ghee/oil

2 – Bay leaves

6-7 – Curry leaves

1tsp – Ginger

1tsp – Garlic

1/2tsp – Curry powder

1/2tsp – Coriander powder

Salt to taste

Water

Black pepper

Lemon

Coriander leaves

Method

*In a pot, add ghee/oil. Add the spices.

*Let the spices brown. Then add the dal, sabzi and rice.

*Add the dry spices and water.

*Let it all come together.

*Blend and strain if needed.

*Serve hot with boiled rice, black pepper and a good squeeze of lime.

PS: “I’m sure this doesn’t look very appetising or Instagrammable, but it’s healthy and nutritious! It’s completely zero waste! We had it for dinner with aloo toasties!” she said.

Do you plan to try it out?

