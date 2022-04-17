Have leftover food? Try pizza eggs today

Leftover food recipes always tend to pull crowds as they are no doubt easy to whip up and make for a satiating meal. One such recipe that is doing the rounds on the internet is pizza eggs which combines a few leftover chicken pieces with eggs for a sumptuous breakfast.

The video, originally shared by Elyse Myers, a content creator, went viral on TikTok, according to reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elyse Myers (@elyse_myers)

In the video, she can be seen melting some butter in a pan and then using some chopped leftover chicken, pepperoni, red peppers, and seasonings. She then adds four eggs and scrambles them until fully cooked. She then instructs the viewers to add some cheese and “eat it straight out of the pan”.

She tagged renowned British chef Gordon Ramsay, and said, “@gordongram, what do you have to say about this.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital, she said, “This was an original recipe that came from me trying to eat up all the leftovers in the fridge. It kind of evolved over time and then we just ate it so much, we gave it the name ‘pizza eggs’. The taste is kind of like eating a spicy sausage, egg and cheese scramble.”

There have been multiple versions of the recipe with leftover pizza pieces, and eggs as a base too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah 👻 (@spookyketo)

With eggs as the base, one needs to mix some eggs with marinara sauce, salt and pepper, and then then pour the resulted liquid into a heated pan with butter to make an omelet. Once it is half done, pizza topping like chicken, mushrooms, onions, or pepperoni can be added. Once the egg is cooked, sprinkle some cheese and transfer to a plate.

Would you like to try?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!