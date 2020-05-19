Leftover rice, dal, sabzi? Spin it into yummy Maharashtrian thalipeeth

Lockdown has taught us many important lessons, one of which is to make the best use of leftover food. Doing just that and setting major cooking goals while at it, are Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law, Manjri Varde, who keep sharing glimpses of their fun lockdown cooking sessions among other things.
If you too have been struggling with leftovers, here is an interesting recipe from the duos kitchen.
In an Instagram post, Sameera shared, “Sassy Saasu and Messy Mama making Maharashtrian Thalipeeth using lockdown leftover rice, dal and sabzi. This amazing dish is (crazy) yummy and is an incredible use of cooked leftovers in your fridge! Here’s how we make it!”
Curious about the recipe? Check it out below.
Ingredients
1 – Onion, chopped
Green chillies (few)
Coriander or kothmir
Salt to taste
Oil
Two or more kinds of flour to dry roast. Options include bajri/jowar/nachni/whole wheat/makai
1 cup – Bajri aata
1 cup – Nachni aata
1 cup – Makai aata
1 cup – Whole wheat aata
Method
*First, dry roast all the flours together on medium flame till it turns light brown and fragrant.
*You need to stir continuously so it doesn’t burn. Takeoff the stove and set aside to cool.
*Take one bowl each of leftover dal, rice and cooked sabzi (can be any veggie) and pat until mixed.
*Add the dry roasted flour, salt (note: the cooked leftovers will have some salt already), 2 tbsp oil and knead into dough with plain water (you can also use buttermilk/chaas).
*Make fist sized balls and pat them out. Make three holes in the middle to cook it faster on a pan with some oil.
*Serve with white butter and yummy garlic coconut peanut chutney.
Here’s a bonus recipe.
Garlic Coconut Peanut Chutney
Ingredients
1/2 cup – Fresh coconut, grated
8-10 – Garlic cloves
Handful of peanuts
Some tamarind
Salt per taste
1tbsp – Red chilli powder
Method
*Grind all of it together to make the chutney.
Earlier, the cool duo also shared a rotla recipe that we had loved. Did you try it?
