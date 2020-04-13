Give leftover dals a fresh twist with these easy recipes

Try these easy recipes with leftover dals. (Source: Chefs Ajay Chopra/Anahita Dhondy/Saransh Goila/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try these easy recipes with leftover dals. (Source: Chefs Ajay Chopra/Anahita Dhondy/Saransh Goila/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

For all those nosediving into lockdown cooking, surplus food at the end of a meal can leave one confused. Rice, chapati or dal, it is time you stop wondering ‘what to do with them’ and instead turn them into something fresh, flavourful and fantastic. Giving us a glimpse into how they re-use their dals from the previous night are some celebrity chefs who shared lip-smacking recipes that seem worth trying.

If you have been having a hard time, here is how you can tweak your leftover dal into something absolutely new.

Dal Chawal Arancini by chef Ajay Chopra

Ingredients

1tsp – Oil

1tsp – Cumin seeds

1tsp – Chopped ginger

1tsp – Chopped green chilli

1 no – Onion, chopped

1/4tsp – Turmeric

1tsp – Red chilli powder

1tsp – Garam masala

1tsp – Pickle masala

3-4 no – Bread slices, powdered

1 cup – Maida and water mixture

Some cheese

Method

*Take a pan. Add oil, cumin seeds, chopped ginger, green chillies and onion. Mix them together.

*Add turmeric, red chilli powder and garam masala, chopped coriander. Put leftover dal. Give it a good mix. Add salt to taste. Add the leftover rice. Mash the dal chawal. Put pickle masala in the mixture.

For the stuffing

*Take a bowl. Add cheese. Mash it. Add chopped onion, ginger and green chilli. Add chopped coriander, salt and garam masala. Give it a good mix.

*Shape the dal chawal mixture in the form of a tikki. Put the stuffing inside the tikki. Dip the mixture in maida and water mixture. Coat the balls in leftover bread crumb powder mixture. Fry the balls in medium hot oil. Golden, crispy Dal Chawal Arancini is ready.

Leftover Dal Pakodi with Cucumber Dip by Saransh Goila

Ingredients

1 cup – Leftover dal

1 cup – Besan or gram flour or sattu.

1/2 cup – Sooji or semolina

1 no – Onion, chopped

Few – Chopped coriander

1tsp – Ginger garlic paste (optional)

1 1/2tsp – Fennel seeds or Coriander seeds

1tsp – Cumin seeds

1/2tsp – Turmeric

1 1/2tsp – Chilli powder

1/4tsp – Asafoetida

Salt to taste

Method

*In a bowl, take the dal. Add besan. Add semolina. Add onion. Add chopped coriander. Add ginger garlic paste. Add fennel seeds or coriander seeds, cumin seeds, turmeric, chilli powder, asafoetida and salt to taste. Mix them together. May require water if the dal is thick.

*Without giving it a shape, drop pakoda-sized dough into warm oil on a medium flame. Flip the pakodis to the other side. Keep them on a tissue paper.

Cucumber Dip

Ingredients

1 no – Cucumber, grated

1 cup – Curd

Black salt to taste

1/2tsp – Cumin powder

1tsp – Oil

1tsp – Mustard seeds

1tbsp – Chopped walnuts or peanuts

Chopped coriander

Method

*Grate cucumber. In a bowl, take curd. Add black salt and cumin powder.

*In a wok, add oil, add mustard seeds, chopped walnuts or peanuts. Let it splutter. Add the mix to the curd mix. Add chopped coriander. Add grated cucumber. Mix. Dip the pakodi in the dip or raita and enjoy.

Dal Parantha by chef Anahita Dhondy

Ingredients

1 cup – Whole wheat flour

1 cup – Leftover dal

1 no – Onion, finely chopped

2 no – Green chillies, chopped

Salt to taste

1/2tsp – Red chilli powder

1/2tsp – Turmeric powder

1/2tsp – Cumin powder (jeera)

You can also add coriander and ginger.

Method

*Take the dal and heat it well in a pan till it’s a little dry and all the excess water has evaporated. This is an important step as if your dal is too wet, you’ll need more atta, so do play it by the ear.

*Add it to the atta and add the other ingredients.

*Mix well by hand to make a dough. Once it comes together, add a little oil or ghee on your hands and make it slightly wet.

*Leave aside for half an hour to rest.

*Roll into rotis or parathas, cook on a flat tawa till cooked on both sides with a little ghee/oil/butter.

*Serve hot with dahi and achaar.

Which one would you like to try today?

