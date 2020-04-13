Give leftover dals a fresh twist with these easy recipes

For all those nosediving into lockdown cooking, surplus food at the end of a meal can leave one confused. Rice, chapati or dal, it is time you stop wondering ‘what to do with them’ and instead turn them into something fresh, flavourful and fantastic. Giving us a glimpse into how they re-use their dals from the previous night are some celebrity chefs who shared lip-smacking recipes that seem worth trying.
If you have been having a hard time, here is how you can tweak your leftover dal into something absolutely new.
Dal Chawal Arancini by chef Ajay Chopra
Of all the issues parents face in this lockdown, toughest one is to keep kids entertained and make sure they eat healthy and tasty food. One of the best ways to keep kids engaged is to involve them in your dinner preparations. Try it with the dish I am preparing today, Dal Chawal Arancini. Waise toh har ghar pe Dal Chawal bante honge, but humne isme Italian twist diya hai. Yeh wali recipe aap zarur apne bacchon ke saath banaye, kaafi interesting hai! @fortune.foods . . . #rukomatphenkomat #gharkakhana #dalchawalarancini #dalchawal #leftover #italianfood #thebigdaddychef #ChefAjayChopra #healthy #oil #chef #cheflife #socialdistancing #selfisolation #celebritychef #delicious #homecooking #staysafe #stayhome #safehand #lockdown #100k #quarantine
Ingredients
1tsp – Oil
1tsp – Cumin seeds
1tsp – Chopped ginger
1tsp – Chopped green chilli
1 no – Onion, chopped
1/4tsp – Turmeric
1tsp – Red chilli powder
1tsp – Garam masala
1tsp – Pickle masala
3-4 no – Bread slices, powdered
1 cup – Maida and water mixture
Some cheese
Method
*Take a pan. Add oil, cumin seeds, chopped ginger, green chillies and onion. Mix them together.
*Add turmeric, red chilli powder and garam masala, chopped coriander. Put leftover dal. Give it a good mix. Add salt to taste. Add the leftover rice. Mash the dal chawal. Put pickle masala in the mixture.
For the stuffing
*Take a bowl. Add cheese. Mash it. Add chopped onion, ginger and green chilli. Add chopped coriander, salt and garam masala. Give it a good mix.
*Shape the dal chawal mixture in the form of a tikki. Put the stuffing inside the tikki. Dip the mixture in maida and water mixture. Coat the balls in leftover bread crumb powder mixture. Fry the balls in medium hot oil. Golden, crispy Dal Chawal Arancini is ready.
Leftover Dal Pakodi with Cucumber Dip by Saransh Goila
While the favourite will always be bachi hui dal ka paratha this has really turned out to perfect for a Monday! Hot, crispy and all kinds of comforting. I was craving Mangore that we had made for an event in Orchaa this year and I thought why not put the leftover Dal in my fridge to some good use instead of reheating it. It does need chutney or a dip on the side for moisture and I had lot of cucumbers in my fridge so I decided to pair it with a thick cucumber raita (that's like a dip)! On today's #MorningsWithGoila we had @chefkunal and he suggested the same batter with some baking soda can be converted into a pancake or you can make a chila also out of it! You can also choose to put this in the oven or air fryer if you don't wish to deep fry! Try it and then share :) . . . #Sadakchef #stayhome #homecooking #homefood #leftovers #leftoversforlunch #incredibleindia #IndianFood #indianrecipes #indiancuisine
Ingredients
1 cup – Leftover dal
1 cup – Besan or gram flour or sattu.
1/2 cup – Sooji or semolina
1 no – Onion, chopped
Few – Chopped coriander
1tsp – Ginger garlic paste (optional)
1 1/2tsp – Fennel seeds or Coriander seeds
1tsp – Cumin seeds
1/2tsp – Turmeric
1 1/2tsp – Chilli powder
1/4tsp – Asafoetida
Salt to taste
Method
*In a bowl, take the dal. Add besan. Add semolina. Add onion. Add chopped coriander. Add ginger garlic paste. Add fennel seeds or coriander seeds, cumin seeds, turmeric, chilli powder, asafoetida and salt to taste. Mix them together. May require water if the dal is thick.
*Without giving it a shape, drop pakoda-sized dough into warm oil on a medium flame. Flip the pakodis to the other side. Keep them on a tissue paper.
Cucumber Dip
Ingredients
1 no – Cucumber, grated
1 cup – Curd
Black salt to taste
1/2tsp – Cumin powder
1tsp – Oil
1tsp – Mustard seeds
1tbsp – Chopped walnuts or peanuts
Chopped coriander
Method
*Grate cucumber. In a bowl, take curd. Add black salt and cumin powder.
*In a wok, add oil, add mustard seeds, chopped walnuts or peanuts. Let it splutter. Add the mix to the curd mix. Add chopped coriander. Add grated cucumber. Mix. Dip the pakodi in the dip or raita and enjoy.
Dal Parantha by chef Anahita Dhondy
Leftover Dal (cooked lentils) : I had asked you guys on my stories what you would do with leftover Dal, especially when it's made an evening before and you don't want to eat the same thing for lunch how do you revamp it and make a new dish. Everytime I think of it, I thought of our grandmoms and moms on who we depended on for each meal. There was no swiggy or Zomato, everything was made fresh at home. Everything was time consuming, but most importantly made with love and nourishing. Everytime anything is made at home, we always have a little excess and we always need to think of what to do. This is my way (and so many of you said DAL Paratha) using it up and making a new dish which can be had with dahi (yogurt) and achar (pickles) or even a veggie sabzi for lunch. The recipe is very easy, there are many versions but this is how I do it. Ingredients: Whole wheat flour (atta) – 1 cup Leftover Dal (I had channa and arhar mixed and cooked) – 1 cup Onion – 1 fine chopped Green chilli – 2 fine chopped Salt to taste Red chilli powder – 1/2 tsp Turmeric powder – 1/2 tsp Cumin powder (jeera) – 1/2 tsp *You can also add some coriander and ginger. I didn't have the time so I didn't. Method: 1. Take the Dal and heat it well in a pan till it's a little dry and all the excess water has evaporated. *This is an important step as if it's too wet you'll need more atta so do play it by the ear. 2. Add it to the atta and add the other ingredients 3. Mix well by hand to make a dough. Once it comes together add a little oil or ghee on your hands and make it slightly wet. 4. Leave aside for half an hour to rest. 5. Roll into rotis or parathas, cook on a flat tawa till cooked on both sides with a little ghee / oil / butter 6. Serve hot with dahi and achar 👩🍳 Do swipe to see a not so good picture of the paratha which I ate, realised much later that I'd post about this since so many of you were curious. Happy cooking, happy eating and most importantly #leftoverscanbesexy And #Foodislife Eat well, be safe 💛 #homecookedfood #healthy #easy #indianrecipe #indianfoodisthebest #paratha #leftovers #dal #tadka #localingredients #india #chefanahita #chefathome #homerecipe
Ingredients
1 cup – Whole wheat flour
1 cup – Leftover dal
1 no – Onion, finely chopped
2 no – Green chillies, chopped
Salt to taste
1/2tsp – Red chilli powder
1/2tsp – Turmeric powder
1/2tsp – Cumin powder (jeera)
You can also add coriander and ginger.
Method
*Take the dal and heat it well in a pan till it’s a little dry and all the excess water has evaporated. This is an important step as if your dal is too wet, you’ll need more atta, so do play it by the ear.
*Add it to the atta and add the other ingredients.
*Mix well by hand to make a dough. Once it comes together, add a little oil or ghee on your hands and make it slightly wet.
*Leave aside for half an hour to rest.
*Roll into rotis or parathas, cook on a flat tawa till cooked on both sides with a little ghee/oil/butter.
*Serve hot with dahi and achaar.
