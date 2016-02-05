Learn to cook Canadian and Italian at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai

Learn how to make pizza from scratch at the Kala Ghoda fest this year. (Photo: Flickr/ Matt Harris) Learn how to make pizza from scratch at the Kala Ghoda fest this year. (Photo: Flickr/ Matt Harris)

Last year, Canadian chef Curtis Pintye, head chef at Canada House in Delhi had his first taste of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. Those in Mumbai who attended his session will remember the spectacular butter tarts that he served at the festival. He’s back to feed the crowds some more treats this year and the focus will be on cooking a fusion of Indian and Canadian food: Think pierogi meets samosa. Considering Pintye has co-authored Appetite for Fusion with well known chefs such as Manisha Bhasin and has lent his skills to Taj Palace’s kitchen in New Delhi, we know that Indian food is in great hands when he takes over at KGAF this weekend.

From the other side of the world, there’s a bread making session where festival goers can learn to make a mean focaccia and a coffee appreciation workshop – both organised by the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre. And if it’s pizza that you’re in the mood for, chef Rahul from Serafina, a New York City Italian restaurant that opened up its outpost in Mumbai in 2012, will teach you the ropes.

There is plenty to choose from if you’re craving for local food as well. There’s Parsi bhonu via Soda Bottle Opener Wala, Gujarati delicacies such as panki and undhiyo thanks to the South Mumbai restaurant Soam and of course, a cook-off with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

KGAF 2016 begins on February 6 and is on until February 14.

Click here for more details on all the food events at KGAF 2016.

