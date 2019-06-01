Late chef Anthony Bourdain’s birthday to be commemorated as ‘Bourdain Day’

Its been almost a year since the world lost iconic culinary artist and television personality Anthony Bourdain, but people are still experiencing a strong sense of grief. Recently, his longtime friends and and famous chefs Eric Ripert and Jose Andres shared a video on Twitter calling for June 25 to be celebrated as ‘Bourdain Day’.

The chefs in the video say that the day will be for memorialising their late friend Anthony Bourdain on what would have been his birthday. They encouraged fans and friends of Bourdain, who died on June 8, 2018, to post their favourite memories of him and to celebrate his legacy.

IMPORTANT! JUNE 25th #BOURDAINDAY Celebrating the Life, Legacy & Birthday of our Dear Friend Anthony! Wherever U are & whoever UR with, join @chefjoseandres I & share your tributes & memories using #BourdainDay & wish Anthony Peace & Happy Birthday! RT/Spread the word! CHEERS! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Sw28hDupfw — Eric Ripert (@ericripert) May 30, 2019

Renowned celebrity chef and Emmy-winning TV host of CNN’s travel and food show – Parts Unknown – Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France on June 8 morning. Born in 1956, Bourdain attended Vassar College and graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1978.

He soon began running the kitchen at big New York restaurants such as Supper Club, One-Fifth Avenue, and Sullivan’s. By 1998, Bourdain became the executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles, one of the most reputed restaurants in the world.