This winter, ditch your regular soup for a bowl of flavoursome ‘Laksa’ (recipe inside)

It is officially the soup season of the year! And while you may be sticking to your regular tomato soup or a pumpkin one or any of the creamy ones that have caught your fancy, have you ever tried Laksa? A staple of South East Asian countries including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, Laksa makes for a flavoursome soup that’s a must-try this season.

Chef Meghna Kamdar took to Instagram to share more about Laksa which is made with coconut milk.

“Laksa – The famous soup with coconut milk flavour from South-East Asian countries is found in different versions in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. Once you will have this steaming bowl of Laksa, you’d want to have it again and again,” she said in a post on Instagram.

How to make it?

Ingredients

Few – Fresh turmeric

Shallots

Ginger

Garlic

Lemon grass

Kashmiri red chillies, soaked

Oil

Baby corn, chopped

Carrots, chopped

Tofu, roasted

Zucchini, chopped

Mushroom, chopped

1 1/2 cup – Coconut milk

1/2 cup – Water

1tbsp – Jaggery powder

1tbsp – Soy sauce

1/2tsp – Coriander powder

1/2tsp – Cumin powder

Salt to taste

Method

*Take few fresh turmeric, shallots (Madras onion), ginger, garlic and lemon grass in a mixie

*Add few soaked red Kashmiri chillies

*Churn the mixer to make a thick paste

*In a deep pan, take some oil and fry the paste in the oil till oil releases from the sides

*Now add coriander, cumin powders along with salt.

*On a medium flame, mix nicely

*Now take few chopped baby corns, carrots, zucchini and roasted tofu (you can take any choice of vegetables)

*Add some chopped mushroom (optional)

*Add 1 1/2 cup coconut milk mixed with 1/2 cup of water

*Mix nicely and add jaggery powder

*Add soy sauce

*Cook till one boil, and laksa is ready

*In the soup bowl, take boiled noodles and pour Laksa over it

*Garnish with moong sprout beans and red chilies

“Enjoy hot bowl of Laksa this Winter,” said Kamdar.

