Laduree, the iconic French patisserie brand, plans to expand its footprint across India

Within a few months of its India foray — with a three-storeyed standalone outlet at Delhi’s Khan Market — Laduree, the iconic French patisserie brand, is planning to expand its footprint in the country. While it has just ventured into the home catering segment, the 159-year-old brand is also planning several other outlets outside Delhi.

Chandni Nath Israni, co-founder of the CK Israni Group, which has brought Laduree to India, says that they are in talks for new stores in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, which is likely to work out in 2022. “All the stores in different cities will have a different vocabulary, as per their location, space and the city’s sensibilities, and won’t be replicas of the Delhi store,” she adds.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the patisserie explains that the newly launched home catering unit in the Capital — the Ladurée Macaron Cart — can be hired for any special occasion, including weddings, birthday, corporate events and tea parties. “We can customise the experience through décor and a specially crafted menu,” he adds.

Laduree has also tied up with Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj for a Christmas popup cart for this entire festive month to be placed inside the mall’s atrium, for a Delhi-Meets-Paris vibe. The menu includes the Laduree classic macaron flavours, viennoiseries, teacakes and its famous hot chocolate.

Laduree — with a presence in 25 countries — is synonymous with macarons globally, being one of the world’s best-known sellers of the double decker macaron, 15,000 of which are said to be sold every day. The menu of the Delhi edition includes the classic desserts from Maison Ladurée, including the popular 13 flavours of their classic macarons besides candies, teas and other desserts.

Israni says that in 2019, when she came to know that Laduree was eyeing the Indian market, she started working towards it and the tie up materialised in 2020. Unfortunately, the pandemic delayed things, but Israni says they tried to ensure that things went as planned. She is now also planning to bring several other European luxury brands to India, related to fashion and food.

