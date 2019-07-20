‘Lack of sweet beer in market reason for female beer’: Gurugram pub owner clarifies

The bitter taste of beer has several aficionados and is not really gender-specific. However, recently a pub in Gurugram Ardor 29 introduced something called the ‘female beer’ and soon all hell broke loose on social media. People called out the pub for gender discrimination and the post was soon taken off social media.

Advertising

However, the owner Suveett Kalra sticks to his stand and says they are still selling the beer. Speaking to indianexpress.com, he referred to the fiasco as a social media misunderstanding and revealed that the reason behind conceptualising the “female beer” was the lack of a sweet beer in the market.

Once the beer was available, it was tasted by 20 women. They were blindfolded and Kalra claims that all of them liked the taste except one. The one who did not, found it too feminine and that, he says, contributed in coining the name of the beer.

The official statement issued by the pub states that the beer is the brainchild of Kalra and a team of Master Mixologists, the idea being to provide an option of a beer cocktail, that includes 90 per cent beer “but tastes sweet and smooth and is an easy entrant for the women who don’t like ‘bitter” drinks”.

Amidst all the criticism, Megha Kalra, co-owner of the pub said, “I am happy with criticism till the time I know the concept is good, intentions were great, so it doesn’t really matter what the pseudo feminists have to say. She also added, “Since I was personally involved in the conceptualisation and tasting sessions, this drink is very close to me. In fact, it has come straight from a woman’s heart, and although I am personally a whiskey lover I loved every bit of this drink and now usually use it to unwind my days.”