Make lachcha pyaaz or spicy onion rings with this secret ingredient

Many of us like to bite into crunchy, tangy onion rings with our meals. While a lot of us like it plain, onion rings soaked in vinegar and spices simply add to the entire experience. But if you thought you can only enjoy the accompaniment at restaurants, we have a special surprise for you today.

Chef Saransh Goila, who loves onions, recently shared a super quick and simple way to prepare spicy onion rings at home. But he went a step ahead and shared a secret ingredient that will add more flavours to the humble preparation.

Ingredients

3 – Onions

Ice water

3 tsp – Chilli powder

1 tsp – Black salt

½ tsp – Chaat masala

1 tsp – Salt

3 tsp – Coriander, chopped

1 tsp – Mustard oil

2 – Lemon (juice)

Method

Slice onion rings.

Soak them in ice water for 15 minutes so that they get crisp.

Mix all masalas together.

Strain onions. Dry them.

Add the spice mix to the onion rings. Add chopped coriander and mustard oil.

Add lemon juice.

According to Goila, the secret ingredient is a teaspoon of mustard oil.

Would you try this easy recipe?

