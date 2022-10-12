scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Know more about ‘laapsi’, the sweet dish Jaya Bachchan offered to Amitabh on his birthday on KBC set

Jaya Bachchan furnished a little silver bowl with a sweet dish in it, and fed it to her husband, who smacked his lips with childlike enthusiasm as he relished it

Jaya BachchanJaya Bachchan visited Amitabh Bachchan on KBC sets (Photo: Sony)

It was a rather sentimental birthday for Amitabh Bachchan, as he celebrated his 80th on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, of which he has been a longtime host.

The actor, who is often hailed as a ‘superstar’ and has a massive fan following across the world, was joined by his son Abhishek Bachchan — who took over hosting duties — and wife Jaya Bachchan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

The rest of the Bachchan family — along with extended family members — joined in virtually and wished the actor on his birthday, including daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, grandkids, brother Ajitabh and even Jaya’s mother.

ALSO READ |Priyanka Chopra gives a sneak-peek of behind-the-scenes culinary adventures at her restaurant

During the show, as the trio looked back on the octogenarian’s journey — through his films and personal anecdotes from childhood — Jaya, an actor and a politician, revealed some lesser-known facts about her husband, like how he is a melophile (someone who loves music) and his cultural and artistic connect with West Bengal.

At one point, she furnished a little silver bowl with a sweet dish in it, and fed it to her husband, who smacked his lips with childlike enthusiasm as he relished it. Jaya quizzed him as to where it is from and while Amitabh wrongly guessed West Bengal, his wife revealed it is popular in Uttar Pradesh from where he hails.

The ‘Paa‘ actor was born in 1942 in Allahabad — now Prayagraj.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Team KBC then proceeded to play an old video, in which a much-younger Amitabh was seen joking with his late father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, about a dish called ‘laapsi’, stating that a person who turns ‘assi‘ (80) eats laapsi.

ALSO READ |Anushka Sharma enjoyed this famous dish from eastern part of India; can you guess what it was?

Know more about the dish

Not just in Uttar Pradesh, laapsi is also extremely popular in states like Rajasthan and Gujarat. It is traditionally made during Navratri; it is also known as broken wheat pudding that is made with jaggery.

laapsi, lapsi, sweet dish There are many types of laapsi, whose main ingredient can change: aate ki laapsi (whole wheat flour), suji or rava ki laapsi (semolina), dalia laapsi (broken wheat). (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Indian Express had previously shared a recipe; check it out here.

Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

Advertisement

– 1 cup broken wheat (dalia)
– 1 cup jaggery, grated
– 4 cups water
– ¼th cup grated coconut
– 2 tsp green cardamoms powder
– 2 tbsps ghee
– 7-8 almonds, slivered

Method

* Heat ghee in a kadhai and add broken wheat. Fry on medium heat, with regular stirring, till the wheat turns golden brown.
* In a separate pan, boil water with jaggery till the jaggery melts.
* Slowly, add the jaggery water to the roasted broken wheat. Add it from a side as there would be a lot of sputtering.
* Add half the cardamom powder and grated coconut. Mix well. Reduce the heat to low and cook covered till the water is all soaked up and the dalia is well cooked. Takes about 20-25 minutes.
* Remove in a serving dish and garnish with remaining grated coconut, cardamom powder and almonds.
* Serve hot.

ALSO READ |Foods to eat and avoid a day before Karwa Chauth (and what you must include in your sargi thali)

The dish is also offered during religious ceremonies to gods and goddesses. Also known as ‘lapsi’, the dish gets its name from a Sanskrit word, ‘Lapsikā‘.

Advertisement

Interestingly, there are many types of laapsi, too, whose main ingredient can change; examples include: aate ki laapsi (whole wheat flour), suji or rava ki laapsi (semolina), dalia laapsi (broken wheat), besan or chana dal laapsi (gram flour or Bengal gram lentil), moong dal laapsi, among others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindu, Hinduism and Hindu...Premium
UPSC Key-October 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindu, Hinduism and Hindu...
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 07:00:29 pm
Next Story

‘Honesty is rare’: Man returns Rs 201 that stranger had sent him in times of need

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

International Day of the Girl Child, International Day of the Girl Child 2022, women's rights, campaign, awareness campaign, beauty pageant, beauty queens and models, Miss Supermodel Worldwide pageant, women's safety, women's empowerment, domestic violence, education, indian express news
International Day of the Girl Child: In Delhi, a campaign for education, women’s safety
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement