‘Chew your food’: Kyunki 2 actor Sumeet Sachdev shares scary choking experience

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actor Sumeet Sachdev recalls a ‘scary’ experience of choking on food while eating at a restaurant, and how his brother’s quick response helped him. “I am here to share a very scary experience. Your parents must have always told you to take small bites while eating. Small bites, chew your food. It sounds like very boring advice, but it’s true. I am a careful eater, but for some reason, I choked on food. I was in a restaurant. My wife and my brother were with me. My brother then hit me on the back and gave me the jerks. I am ok. I am fine,” Sumeet shared on Instagram, adding that he doesn’t have a video of the incident but it’s a real experience.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Choking occurs when food accidentally blocks the airway, preventing enough air from reaching the lungs. “While many people recover after coughing, severe choking can quickly become life-threatening if the airway remains completely blocked. When food enters the airway instead of the food pipe, it can lead to coughing, difficulty speaking, noisy breathing, or an inability to breathe. If the blockage is not cleared immediately, oxygen levels can fall within minutes, increasing the risk of brain injury or even cardiac arrest,” noted Dr Harish Chafle, senior consultant chest physician, bronchoscopist, intensivist and sleep disorders specialist, Gleneagles Hospitals Parel Mumbai.

Calling “choking” a medical emergency, Dr Sulaiman Ladhani, consultant pulmonologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, added: “Many people believe this only happens to children or older adults, but it can happen at any age. It’s more likely if someone eats too quickly, talks or laughs while eating, or doesn’t chew food well. A complete blockage can make a person unable to speak, cough, or breathe within seconds. This makes immediate action essential. Even if the blockage clears on its own, the incident shouldn’t be taken lightly. Tiny food particles can enter the lungs and cause problems later,” said Dr Ladhani.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated)

What are the warning signs that a choking episode needs urgent medical attention?

If someone cannot speak, cough, or breathe, turns bluish around the lips, or grabs their throat, treat it as an emergency. Dr Ladhani said that immediate first aid, such as back blows and abdominal thrusts when appropriate, can save lives while emergency medical help is on the way. “Even after the food is expelled, ongoing coughing, wheezing, chest pain, breathlessness, fever, or repeated choking episodes should lead to a medical check-up. Sometimes, a small piece of food can stay stuck in the airway without being obvious initially, increasing the risk of aspiration pneumonia or lung infection,” said Dr Ladhani.

In elderly patients, the risk of aspiration is higher than in normal individuals due to incoordination of the muscles of swallowing, explained Dr Chafle. “Hence, they should only be fed in a sitting upright position to further prevent risk of aspiration. Also, if they happen to aspirate by chance, then the outcomes due to aspiration pneumonia are fatal most of the time,” Dr Chafle added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumeet Sachdev (@meetsumeet18)

Can choking be prevented, and who is at greater risk?

Most choking episodes can be prevented by adopting simple habits. “Eating slowly, chewing food thoroughly, avoiding talking or laughing with a mouth full of food, and not rushing through meals can greatly lower the risk. People with neurological disorders, a history of stroke, Parkinson’s disease, swallowing issues, or advanced age are more at risk,” said Dr Ladhani.

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However, healthy individuals can also choke. “Anyone who frequently chokes while eating or feels that food often “gets stuck” should see a doctor. This could indicate an underlying swallowing disorder or another issue that needs treatment. Quick attention can help stop a scary incident from turning into a serious breathing emergency,” said Dr Ladhani.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.