Kylie Jenner makes Halloween cookies with daughter Stormi; check out the video

Don't the make the best team ever? (Photo: Kylie Jenner/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are already in Halloween mood, and we are totally loving the mother-daughter duo! In a recent video, they can be seen in matching pyjama sets helping each other make sweet treats for the occasion. The video starts with Kylie asking, “Are you going to be a good helper?,” to which Stormi replies, “Yes, mommy.” All we can say is that they indeed make the cutest team ever!

Check out the video below.

Recipe for their Halloween cookies

Ingredients:

Cookie-dough cutter

500g – Butter

2 cups – All-purpose flour

2 tbsp – Vanilla extract

1.5 tsp – Baking soda

A pinch of salt

1 – Medium-size egg

Sprinkles

Steps

*In a little bowl, whisk all the dry ingredients — all-purpose flour, salt and baking soda.

*Now add the butter and mix until you get a smooth mixture.

*Next, add vanilla extract and blend well. To this, crack an egg and whisk again using an electronic beater for a minute or two.

*Now your mixture will have a dough-like consistency. Cover it with a cellophane sheet and rest it for an hour. Then roll it flat using a rolling pin.

*Once done, take cookie-cutters and carve out shapes. The Kylie and Stormi went for cookie cutters in the shapes of ghosts, pumpkins and bats!

*Then carefully spread some ganache or whipped cream on the cookies.

*Take a tray with parchment sheet and place your decorated cookies on the same. Pop it into the oven at 148-degree celsius for 20 minutes.

*Allow them to cool and enjoy!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd