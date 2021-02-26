scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 26, 2021
Latest news

Kylie Jenner had a craving for this food while giving birth to daughter Stormi

The 23-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made the revelation while having dinner with Caitlyn Jenner

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 26, 2021 8:50:33 pm
Kylie Jenner, Kylie Jenner pregnancy, Kylie Jenner pregnancy cravings, Kylie Jenner Stormi, Kylie Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie Jenner favourite food, Kylie Jenner news, indian express newsKylie Jenner went out for dinner with her 'dad' Caitlyn Jenner and shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has made a revelation — she teased fans with pictures of food on her Instagram stories recently, while out for dinner with Caitlyn Jenner, and revealed that she had a particular craving when she was in labor.

In her stories, the 23-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star zoomed in on a bread basket from a Los Angeles-based restaurant called Craig’s, and said: “Fun fact, Craig’s in L.A. has the best bread of all time, specifically this one.”

Kylie Jenner, Kylie Jenner pregnancy, Kylie Jenner pregnancy cravings, Kylie Jenner Stormi, Kylie Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie Jenner favourite food, Kylie Jenner news, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

“This is what I craved my whole labor and it’s the first thing I had right after I gave birth to Stormi,” she added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She also shared a few other stories, in which she was seen having a good time sipping drinks with 71-year-old Caitlyn, whom she calls ‘dad’. “Cheers to us!” Kylie says in the clip.

Kylie Jenner, Kylie Jenner pregnancy, Kylie Jenner pregnancy cravings, Kylie Jenner Stormi, Kylie Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie Jenner favourite food, Kylie Jenner news, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

In 2018, she gave birth to her first child with rapper Travis Scott. While her entire pregnancy was a well-kept secret, until the day she went into labor, the reality TV star had later released a heartfelt video of special moments from her pregnancy, with her friends and family congratulating her and shedding happy tears.

After Stormi’s birth, Kylie had taken to Twitter to answer a few fan questions, among which she was asked about the worst part of her time carrying her baby, to which she had said: “There really was no worst part! Probably not being able to eat sushi lol. I had such a perfect experience. She moved a lot. (sic)”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Isabelle Kaif has a remarkable sense of style; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 26: Latest News

Advertisement