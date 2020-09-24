KXIP vs RCB: Have a chill IPL match time with this immunity latte

Enjoy this special drink tonight. (Source: PR Handout)

After a long wait, IPL has finally brought back some excitement for cricket lovers. This season, just let your hair down and cheer for your favourite team while enjoying homemade goodies. In our series of special IPL recipes, we have Iced Paan Latte for you today. Not only will it make you feel refreshed after a long day of work, but will also boost your immunity.

Iron-rich foods are a great way to boost energy. Nutritionist Avantii Deshpaande and chef Japvir Singh Vohra have put together a unique and interesting iron-rich menu that can turn healthy foods into fun meals.

Iced paan latte

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

7-8 leaves – Betel nut leaves (preferably Kolkatta paan leaves or maghai paan)

5-6 – Dates

4 tbsp – Roasted fennel seeds

2 tbsp – Poppy seeds

1 – Cloves, roasted

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

1 cup – Coconut milk

Add ice cubes and water for adjusting the consistency

Method

*In a mixie jar, add the betel nut leaves, dates, roasted fennel, roasted cloves and vanilla essence.

*Add ice cubes, half cup water and form a smooth paste.

*Strain the paste with a fine sieve.

*Transfer the sieved contents to the blender.

*Add the coconut milk and blend well.

*Put lots of ice in a glass. Now pour the mixture.

*For added flavour, you can lace the glass with dark or mint chocolate.

*Served chilled.

Benefits of paan or betel nut leaves

*Aids in digestion, rich in iron and calcium.

*It also has the power to keep sugar levels in check and effective in the treatment of diabetes, said Deshpaande.

