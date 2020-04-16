In the mood for some kulfi? Try this easy, no-churn recipe

Try this easy to make recipe at home for your dessert craving. (Source: Maunika Gowardhan/Instagram) Try this easy to make recipe at home for your dessert craving. (Source: Maunika Gowardhan/Instagram)

Summers and ice creams are synonymous; and much like us, we are sure you miss having it as well. But what if we told you that you can enjoy a delightful kulfi at home without needing an ice cream machine? All you need are some commonly found ingredients at home. So ready for the flavourful dessert?

This recipe by chef Maunika Gowardhan is sure to bring a smile on your face. Quarantine or not, if you have been craving some dessert, this homemade and easy-to-make ice cream should be on your list.

She shared a post on Instagram. “No-curn ice cream flavoured with ground cardamom, crushed pistachios and dried rose petals. The sun is shining and the weather is warmer. Lots of us don’t have an ice cream machine and this cheat version gives that delicious texture of ice cream and all the flavours of a classic kulfi!”

Here you go.

No Churn Cardamon and Rose Ice Cream

Ingredients

Serves 4

280ml – Double cream

8 – Green cardamom pods

2tbsp – Rose water

400gms – Condensed milk

1tbsp – Dried rose petals

20gms – Pistachios, roughly chopped

Method

*Crush the green cardamom (seeds only) in mortar and pestle and grind the seeds to a fine powder. In a bowl, whisk the double cream with green cardamom powder and rose water until it peaks.

*Now lightly fold in the condensed milk, dried rose petals and most of the crushed pistachios with the whipped cream. Fill in an airtight container and freeze for 6-8 hours or preferably overnight.

*Scoop out the ice cream, top with remaining crushed pistachios and serve.

A few more details about the ingredients used.

As per Gowardhan, rose water makes for “surprising addition: in rice puddings, biryanis, kebabs and curries”.

“The combination of cream and condensed milk ensures a lovely creamy consistency. The basic recipe can also be used if you would like to make kulfi. Make sure to swap it for evaporated milk as you would be looking for a more dense and solid consistency,” she recommended.

