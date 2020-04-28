Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
COVID19

You must try this super easy kulfi recipe

Wondering what to make for dessert tonight? This easy kulfi recipe will come to your rescue.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 28, 2020 8:50:55 pm
kulfi at home easy recipe, easy recipe kulfi ice cream easy indian dessert recipe This easy recipe can come to your rescue for tonight’s dessert! (Photo: Getty)

There’s nothing like beating the summer heat with a kulfi, isn’t it? But with the lockdown in effect and access to many things out of bounds, we thought of trying our hands at making kulfi at home itself. Are you game? So scroll down to get started.

This yummy mango kulfi recipe has no condensed milk or milk powder

@roshan__rishu

Kulfi recipe#roshanfood #tiktokindia #tiktokfoodie #tiktokchef @tiktok_india

♬ original sound – Roshan Mishra – Roshan Mishra

Make your favourite chocolate tart sans oven; check it out here

Ingredients:

  • 1 bowl – Flattened rice or chidwa
  • 1 glass – water
  • 1 bowl – Sugar
  • 1 tsp – Instant coffee powder
  • 2 tbsp – Khoya
  • Ice-cream sticks

Craving pizza? Here’s how you can make it in a mug

Steps:

*In a mixer grinder, churn the chidwa or flattened rice into powder form and add water. Transfer the paste to a kadhai on medium heat.

Here’s how you can make a dhokla in a mug

*Add a cup of sugar and half a cup of water; keep stirring. Add khoya and instant coffee powder.

*Continue stirring for 10-15 minutes until it thickens.

*Once the paste achieves a thick consistency, transfer it to thin glasses or a small bowls. Garnish it with pistachios, grated almonds or few saffron strands.

*Cover it with aluminium foil and set the ice-cream sticks in the middle.

*Refrigerate it overnight and enjoy!

Craving pizza? Here’s how you can make it in a mug

What are you having for dessert tonight?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Sonam Kapoor can nail all shades of red; here’s proof
Sonam Kapoor can nail all shades of red; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement