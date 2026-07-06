Kriti Sanon hated yellow dal, took 2 hours to finish a roti—experts explain if that’s normal

In an old interview, actor Kriti Sanon and her mother, Geeta, sat down for a candid conversation, during which the latter shared some amusing and relatable anecdotes from her daughter’s childhood.

One that stood out was about Kriti’s habit of eating exceptionally slowly. Geeta told SHOWSHA, “She was a very slow eater. After coming from school, she used to take two hours to finish one roti. One roti she has to finish and she is watching TV, you know, glued to the TV, and slowly one bite will go. That used to irritate me a lot. Main isko bahar kayi baar nikal deti thi TV ke aage se (I used to kick her out from in front of the TV).”

Kriti added, “I’ve had instances where after an hour I’ve not had the dal that she’d given me because I hated yellow dal. She’s come out and been furious enough to take the katori (bowl) and throw it on the wall, saying, ‘What is wrong with you?’ And then looked at the wall, ‘Ab saaf karo jaake (Go and clean it now).’ So that has also happened.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

While this may sound like a harmless childhood habit, slow eating habits in children — or even adults — can often spark concern among parents and caregivers.

So, is slow eating in children a cause for concern, or can it be a sign of mindful eating habits developing early?

Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and certified diabetes educator, says, “Most of the time, your child’s slow eating is good, but it’s perfectly normal to wonder if it’s cause for concern. Children naturally learn to pay attention to their bodies when they eat slowly. They can avoid overeating and establish healthy eating habits later in life by using this ‘mindful eating’ technique to help them recognise when they are full. People who eat slowly are more likely to appreciate the flavours and textures of their food. Instead of being hurried, mealtimes can become a peaceful, joyful family time. Additionally, mindful eating teaches children to concentrate on their food rather than being sidetracked by toys or screens, a valuable lifelong skill.”

However, she adds that it might be worthwhile to investigate potential causes, such as whether your child is distracted, disinterested in the food, or experiencing difficulty eating, if they consistently take longer than 30 to 45 minutes to finish each meal. Slow eating, however, is a sign that most children are forming a positive relationship with food.

Striking a balance between encouraging healthy eating and not pressuring children during mealtimes

Finding the appropriate balance at mealtimes can be challenging, Malhotra notes, but it all boils down to establishing a quiet and positive environment for your child. Every child eats at their own rate, and that is entirely acceptable. The idea is to gently lead them while keeping mealtimes stress-free. “One useful tip is to make family meals consistent and devoid of distractions such as television, tablets, and toys.”

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Offer various healthful options, but let your child choose how much they want to eat. This teaches children to listen to their hunger and fullness, a skill that will serve them well throughout their lives. “Avoid pressuring your child to eat faster or complete everything on their plate. Avoid using food as a reward or punishment, as this can make mealtimes feel like a war zone. Instead, keep it light and cheerful,” stresses the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.