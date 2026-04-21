Kriti Sanon discusses embarking on a calorie-deficit diet for the first time in her life for Cocktail 2 shoot: ‘Imagine being in Italy…’

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Kriti Sanon, 35, recently revealed that she went on a calorie-deficient diet for the first time in her life for Cocktail 2, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. “Cocktail was the only time when I have been on a very strict diet and consistent workout. It was the first time I went on a calorie-deficient diet, which had never happened in my life. Imagine being in Italy with pasta, pizza, and I couldn’t,” she told singer and actor Sophie Choudry, on Famously Fit with Sophie talk show.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said a calorie deficit, where you consume fewer calories than your body burns, is a key principle of weight loss. “When done correctly, it can be effective and sustainable. However, how you create the deficit matters. Extreme restrictions can lead to fatigue, poor focus, hormonal imbalances, and even muscle loss. A well-planned calorie deficit should be moderate, nutritionally balanced, and suited to an individual’s lifestyle and energy needs rather than being overly restrictive,” she said.
What to consider?
One of the biggest mistakes is mixing up ‘eating less’ with ‘eating right’. “People often cut calories significantly without considering nutrient intake. Skipping meals, cutting out entire food groups like carbohydrates, or following fad diets can backfire. Another common mistake is inconsistency, being very strict for a short time and then going back to old habits. This pattern can slow down metabolism and complicate long-term weight management. Hydration, sleep, and stress management are often overlooked but are important for overall results,” said Sheikh.
Consistency doesn’t mean perfection. It means making mindful choices most of the time. “In situations where tempting food is readily available, portion control and balance are crucial. For instance, enjoying a small portion of a favourite dish instead of avoiding it completely can help prevent feelings of deprivation. Planning meals, keeping healthy snacks on hand, and sticking to a regular eating schedule can also support consistency. Most importantly, flexibility is vital; occasional treats won’t hinder progress if overall habits stay in check,” shared Sheikh.
Sustainable weight loss isn’t about restriction; it’s about building a healthy relationship with food, where enjoyment and nutrition go hand in hand.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.