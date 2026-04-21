Kriti Sanon discusses embarking on a calorie-deficit diet for the first time in her life for Cocktail 2 shoot: ‘Imagine being in Italy…’

Kriti Sanon, 35, recently revealed that she went on a calorie-deficient diet for the first time in her life for Cocktail 2, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. “Cocktail was the only time when I have been on a very strict diet and consistent workout. It was the first time I went on a calorie-deficient diet, which had never happened in my life. Imagine being in Italy with pasta, pizza, and I couldn’t,” she told singer and actor Sophie Choudry, on Famously Fit with Sophie talk show.

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