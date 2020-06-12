Kriti Sanon bakes mouthwatering multigrain chocolate babka; try the recipe today

Kriti Sanon just baked chocolate babka. (Source: kritisanon/Instagram) Kriti Sanon just baked chocolate babka. (Source: kritisanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon is on a baking spree or as she wrote on Instagram, “I think I am obsessed with baking!” The Luka Chuppi actor recently baked delectable multigrain chocolate babka.

Babka is a sweet braided bread or cake of Ashkenazi Jewish origin. It is a popular food in Israel, in American Jewish cuisine and other places in the Jewish diaspora.

Take a look:

If you are craving babka after seeing Kriti’s video, we have got you covered. Here is a simple chocolate babka recipe by food blogger Tori Avey that you can try:

Ingredients

Dough

2 1/4 tsp – Active dry yeast

2/3 cup – Whole milk warmed, and one additional tbsp for egg wash

5 tbsp – Unsalted butter at room temperature

3 tbsp and 1 tsp – Granulated sugar

1 1/2 tbsp – Flavourless cooking oil

1 1/2 tsp – Vanilla extract

4 – Egg yolks, reserve 1 egg white for egg wash

2 1/2 – 3 1/4 cups – All purpose flour

1 tsp – Kosher salt

Chocolate filling

2 cups – Dark chocolate, finely chopped

2 tsp – Ground cinnamon

1/3 cup – Unsalted butter cold

Streusel (crumbly topping of flour)

1/4 cup – Dark brown sugar

1/4 cup – All purpose flour

2 tbsp – Unsalted butter cold cut into small

1/4 tsp – Kosher salt

Method

* Dissolve the yeast in warm milk along with 1 tsp sugar. The mixture will soon become foamy as the yeast begins to grow.

* Meanwhile, cream together the butter and sugar in a mixer. Add oil and vanilla extract and mix well. Add the egg yolks one at a time and beat well.

* To this, add flour and 1 tsp salt and mix. Now add the foamy yeast mixture. Mix until just combined. Mix 1 tbsp of flour at a time and knead to form a soft dough.

* Place the dough in a greased mixing bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Rest it for one or two hours at room temperature to let it rise.

* Once the dough has risen, roll it lightly on a floured surface to form a rectangle.

* In a bowl, mix chocolate, cinnamon and butter till it has a chunky texture. This is the chocolate filling. Set aside.

* Evenly spread the chocolate filling over the dough, leaving an even 1-inch border around the edge.

* Starting from one side, roll the dough into a tight log. Roll the dough back and forth several times, gently spreading it out until the length of the log is about 20 inches.

* Twist the dough and pinch ends together. Line the loaf pan with parchment paper and lightly spray it with nonstick cooking oil spray. Transfer the dough to the pan.

* Cover the pan loosely with a tea towel or a plastic wrap and allow the dough to rise for about an hour until the babka fills the pan completely.

* For the streusel, combine the ingredients in a mixing bowl.

* Make a few holes into the babka with a pin. This will allow steam to release during baking.

* Brush the babka with egg wash made from one egg white whisked with 1 tbsp of whole milk.

* Now sprinkle the streusel over the top of the babka.

* Place the pan on a baking sheet and bake for about 25 minutes in an oven preheated at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

* Turn the pan 180 degrees and cook for an additional 25 to 30 minutes. The babka should turn golden brown.

* Allow the babka to cool before slicing.

