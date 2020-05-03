Follow Us:
Sunday, May 03, 2020
Kriti Kharbanda made malai kulfi; here’s how you can make it, too

Beat the summers with this easy and yummy recipe.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2020 5:04:42 pm
Kriti Kharbanda The actor recently posted a picture of the dessert with the caption: “Malai kulfi- by yours truly :)”. (Photo: Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram)

While everyone, from Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Lisa Haydon and many more, has been donning the chef’s hat, it does not come as a surprise that actor Kriti Kharbanda has joined the bandwagon. The actor recently posted a picture of the dessert she prepared with the caption: “Malai kulfi- by yours truly :)”

You must try this super easy kulfi recipe

If you are looking at what to make for dessert tonight, here’s your cue.

Malai kulfi- by yours truly :)

Ingredients

  • A can of condensed milk
  • 8 cups of full cream milk
  • 4 tablespoons of sugar
  • 1/4 tablespoon of nutmeg powder
  • 10-12 cardamom pods
  • 1 cup of milk powder
  • saffron strands
  • pistachios, crushed (for garnishing)

Steps

It is a popular homemade ice cream made with reduced milk, sugar, dry fruits and cardamom. (Photo: Getty)

*Turn the flame on medium heat and place a heavy bottom pan. To it, mix in the milk along with milk powder and condensed milk, and keep stirring it until it all comes to boil in 15 minutes.

*Keep the heat low and make sure you are stirring continuously so that it doesn’t stick to the pan and the mixture continues to thicken and caramelise.

*Take a small bowl and mix in the nutmeg powder and the cardamom pods, and make a smooth paste. Mix this paste with the milk mixture which has caramelised.

*Turn off the heat and allow it to cool for 10 minutes then transfer it to kulfi moulds or shot glasses. Place ice-cream sticks in the middle

*Refrigerate it overnight or for at least 6-8 hours.

Your dessert is now ready. Enjoy!

