Kriti Kharbanda made malai kulfi; here’s how you can make it, too

While everyone, from Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Lisa Haydon and many more, has been donning the chef’s hat, it does not come as a surprise that actor Kriti Kharbanda has joined the bandwagon. The actor recently posted a picture of the dessert she prepared with the caption: “Malai kulfi- by yours truly :)”
You must try this super easy kulfi recipe
If you are looking at what to make for dessert tonight, here’s your cue.
Ingredients
- A can of condensed milk
- 8 cups of full cream milk
- 4 tablespoons of sugar
- 1/4 tablespoon of nutmeg powder
- 10-12 cardamom pods
- 1 cup of milk powder
- saffron strands
- pistachios, crushed (for garnishing)
Steps
*Turn the flame on medium heat and place a heavy bottom pan. To it, mix in the milk along with milk powder and condensed milk, and keep stirring it until it all comes to boil in 15 minutes.
*Keep the heat low and make sure you are stirring continuously so that it doesn’t stick to the pan and the mixture continues to thicken and caramelise.
*Take a small bowl and mix in the nutmeg powder and the cardamom pods, and make a smooth paste. Mix this paste with the milk mixture which has caramelised.
*Turn off the heat and allow it to cool for 10 minutes then transfer it to kulfi moulds or shot glasses. Place ice-cream sticks in the middle
*Refrigerate it overnight or for at least 6-8 hours.
Your dessert is now ready. Enjoy!
