Kosha Mangsho is one of Bengal’s most celebrated meat preparations, distinguished by its deep, mahogany-brown colour, intense aroma, and thick, clinging gravy. Paired with Basanti polao, luchi or maybe just gorom bhaat, the dish can turn any meal into a heartwarming feast. But yes, don’t forget to conclude the meal with khejur-amshottor chatni.

The secret behind this mouth-watering dish lies not in a single ingredient but in the technique of koshano—which is the patient cooking down of meat and spices until their flavours meld and intensify.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.