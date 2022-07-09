Bored of your regular mango shake? Try this Korean mango milk recipe

Forget about the conventional mango milkshake because the Korean mango milk is sure to make a ‘man-go’ gaga. It is light, healthy, and full of mango chunks which is perfect to satisfy those tingling palates.

And guess what? You need only three ingredients – mango, sugar, and milk – to make this super easy and absolutely delicious summer drink.

“Inspired from a mix of shaved ice cream and milkshake – this recipe is so good because it’s light, chunky and delicious made with just three ingredients – mango, sugar and milk,” Chef Guntas wrote on Instagram, sharing the recipe.

So, before everyone’s favourite mango season comes to an end, follow these simple instructions to whip up your own Korean mango milk. Drooling already?

Step 1: Chop chop!

Mango is the go-to fruit during summers in India. (Source: Pixabay) Mango is the go-to fruit during summers in India. (Source: Pixabay)

Taking one fully ripped mango, chop it into tiny square-like pieces and transfer it into a bowl.

Step 2: Sugar, yes please!

There are several types of mangoes such as Alphonso, Chausa, Kesar, Safeda Dasheri etc. (Source: Chef Guntas/Instagram) There are several types of mangoes such as Alphonso, Chausa, Kesar, Safeda Dasheri etc. (Source: Chef Guntas/Instagram)

Keeping in mind the sweetness of the mango, add 1/2 tablespoon of powered sugar into the bowl and mash with light hands. To make it healthy, you can add honey instead of sugar. Keep it aside for 5-10 minutes.

Step 3: Time for some ice!

Mango is the national fruit of not just India, but Pakistan and Philippines as well. (Source: Chef Guntas/Instagram) Mango is the national fruit of not just India, but Pakistan and Philippines as well. (Source: Chef Guntas/Instagram)

Transfer the mango-sugar mix into a glass, partially fill it with mini ice cubes, and top it up with some more diced mango.

Step 4: Milky way or no way!

Mangoes are full of vitamins such as vitamin C, and vitamin A, and are rich in potassium, fibre etc. (Source: Chef Guntas/Instagram) Mangoes are full of vitamins such as vitamin C, and vitamin A, and are rich in potassium, fibre etc. (Source: Chef Guntas/Instagram)

Finally, pour some chilled milk into the glass, as required.

Step 5: Stir it up!

Stir, stir, stir and voila! Your refreshing and exotic Korean mango milk is ready.

